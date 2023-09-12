VAGABON Shares New Single 'Lexicon'

This Friday, September 15, Vagabon, aka Lætitia Tamko, will release her new album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, which has already received critical praise, via Nonesuch Records. Today, she shares one final taste of the album, a video for the Mariah Carey-inspired “Lexicon,” the most jubilant track on an album comprising the most playful and adventurous music of Tamko’s career.

Tamko credits album co-producer Rostam (Vampire Weekend, HAIM, Clairo) with taking the song over the finish line and unifying her vision. “I wrote the song, the verses, the chorus, all of the bridge, and all of that, but I couldn't find a place for it on the record sonically,” she says. “When I revisited the album with Rostam in LA, he said give me a minute with it’ and he just got it.”

Sorry I Haven’t Called marks a new transformational era for Tamko. Across 12 vibrant tracks that she wrote and produced primarily in Germany, she channels dance music and effervescent pop through her own sensibilities. These conversational songs are alive and unselfconscious, a document of an artist fully embracing her vision and reclaiming her joy.

Born out of grief after her best friend died in 2021, Sorry I Haven’t Called is a warm and resilient album about embracing the ecstatic moments wherever you can by knowing how you love and how you mourn. It’s an LP inspired by both communal dancefloor revelations and the clarifying peace of solitude, an emotional rebirth as well as an artistic one.

“This record feels like what I've been working towards,” says Tamko. “When I think of this album, I think of playfulness. It's completely euphoric. It's because things were dark that this record is so full of life and energy. It’s a reaction to what I was experiencing at the time, not a document of it.”

TOUR DATES:

9/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

9/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

9/15 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique ~

9/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt ~

9/21 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia ~

9/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Walker Art Center (DJ Set)

9/28 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ~

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

~ w/ Arlo Parks

^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

Photo Credit: Ace Amir