Upper Wilds Share New Single 'Short Centuries'

Following the announcement of their blistering new album Jupiter out July 21st, Upper Wilds are sharing tender, fuzzed-out new single "Short Centuries". Making canny use of strange true stories to make sense of the universe’s infinite expanse, "Short Centuries" pays homage to the oldest married couple on Earth, Julio Mora and Waldramina Quinteros, and love’s ability to echo out through the eons.

The trio establish a slow shuffle rising out of screeching jet engine noise, pushing to ecstatic peaks bolstered by vocals from Katie Eastburn (KATIEE) and Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers), vocalist Dan Friel's soaring wail processed through guitar pedals strafes the cosmos.

Upper Wilds will be touring with Pelican, including a Chicago album release show at the Metro alongside Uniform. In addition Dan Friel will curate a series of outdoor concerts titled "Interstellar Overpass" at Mama Tried in Brooklyn, featuring members of Oneida, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Guided By Voices and more.

On Jupiter, Upper Wilds voyage deep into the cosmos, sculpting a celestial expanse from soaring hooks and rippling noise. Frontman Dan Friel (whose collaborators include Tyondai Braxton, Glenn Branca, Damo Suzuki and Ui) shows his melodic gifts and wry lyricism on each track, with the trio's heavy noise pop harkening back to Friel's 90s outfit Parts & Labor. The album’s momentum is driven by the roaring rhythm section of drummer Jeff Ottenbacher and bassist Jason Binnick.

Aptly named after the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter stands as Upper Wilds most colossal album. The band's raw power is delivered at titanic proportions, fuelled by riffs, and propelled by pure joy. The giddy blast of Jupiter will have you locked in a musical universe of reckless abandon.

Listen to the track here:

Upper Wilds tour dates

Aug. 9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *

Aug. 10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger *

Aug. 11 - Detroit, MI - Smalls *

Aug. 12 - Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Aug. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog

* w/ Pelican

^ w/ Pelican, Uniform

Photo by Keith Marlowe