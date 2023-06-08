Upper Wilds Share New Single 'Short Centuries'

Their new album will be released on July 21.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Upper Wilds Share New Single 'Short Centuries'

Following the announcement of their blistering new album Jupiter out July 21st, Upper Wilds are sharing tender, fuzzed-out new single "Short Centuries". Making canny use of strange true stories to make sense of the universe’s infinite expanse, "Short Centuries" pays homage to the oldest married couple on Earth, Julio Mora and Waldramina Quinteros, and love’s ability to echo out through the eons.

The trio establish a slow shuffle rising out of screeching jet engine noise, pushing to ecstatic peaks bolstered by vocals from Katie Eastburn (KATIEE) and Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers), vocalist Dan Friel's soaring wail processed through guitar pedals strafes the cosmos.

Upper Wilds will be touring with  Pelican, including a Chicago album release show at the Metro alongside Uniform. In addition  Dan Friel will curate a series of outdoor concerts titled "Interstellar Overpass" at Mama Tried in Brooklyn, featuring members of Oneida, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Guided By Voices and more.

On Jupiter, Upper Wilds voyage deep into the cosmos, sculpting a celestial expanse from soaring hooks and rippling noise. Frontman Dan Friel (whose collaborators include Tyondai Braxton, Glenn Branca, Damo Suzuki and Ui) shows his melodic gifts and wry lyricism on each track, with the trio's heavy noise pop harkening back to Friel's 90s outfit Parts & Labor. The album’s momentum is driven by the roaring rhythm section of drummer Jeff Ottenbacher and bassist Jason Binnick.

Aptly named after the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter stands as Upper Wilds most colossal album. The band's raw power is delivered at titanic proportions, fuelled by  riffs,  and  propelled by pure joy. The giddy blast of Jupiter will have you locked in a musical universe of reckless abandon.

Listen to the track here:

Upper Wilds tour dates

Aug. 9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *
Aug. 10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger *
Aug. 11 - Detroit, MI - Smalls *
Aug. 12 - Chicago, IL - Metro ^
Aug. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog

* w/ Pelican
^ w/ Pelican, Uniform

 Photo by Keith Marlowe



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
WXPN Launches Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency For Emerging Artists Photo
WXPN Launches 'Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency' For Emerging Artists

Hosted by John Morrison, the podcast presents five stories of up-and-coming Black musicians seeking to reclaim country and Americana as inclusive genres. The first episode of the 5-part series is available to stream across all digital platforms today, with subsequent episodes airing each week on Thursday through Black Music Month.

2
WALLICE Shares New Single Disappear Photo
WALLICE Shares New Single 'Disappear'

Wallice is back with a brand new song as yet another reminder of why she is one of the most impressive new artists making music right now. “Disappear” is an EP favorite with its subdued, Radiohead-esque opening, it quickly transforms into another pop-punk cut, carrying on the energy of previous singles “Loser at Best” and “Best Friend.”

3
Tale Of Us Brings Their Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma’s Album Photo
Tale Of Us Brings Their Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma’s Album

Interscope Records announced that it will partner with Afterlife, the visionary label owned by internationally acclaimed electronic music duo Tale Of Us, composed of Carmine Conte (MRAK) and Matteo Milleri (Anyma). Under the partnership, Interscope will release the debut album by Anyma and distribute all Afterlife releases.

4
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album Sample the Sky Photo
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. ‘Sample The Sky’ responds to nature's patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO