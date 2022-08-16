Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Unturned Release New Single 'If You Know'

Unturned Release New Single 'If You Know'

Their new album will be available digitally September 9th.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Minneapolis pop punk band UNTURNED have released the second summer anthem, If You Know, everywhere music can be heard.

"This was probably the one song that took the longest to put together on the record. The barebones of it existed for probably around 6 months before it was ever fully fleshed out. It was actually the one song that we really didn't have any expectation of having on the record, but I'm glad as hell that it did. I think this is the most melodic and catchy songs we've ever written as a band. Sonically, we knew that we wanted this record to essentially be an easy "in and out" for the listener.

Short songs with melodies that were just good enough to keep you coming back for more. Lyrically, it's a pretty straight forward song about love and longing. "I think my name sounds great coming off your lips" is what I envision the main character of an early 2000's rom-com proclaiming to their love at the climax of the film. Cheesy, but it sure is catchy!"

'If You Know,' and 'Wax' are taken from the bands forthcoming debut LP, Dreams of Being on Television, available digitally September 9th.

"With their debut album, the band aims to leave their own unique mark on a genre that has seen more than its fair share of revivals. With its bubblegum vocal melodies, ear-candy guitar riffs, and unapologetic attitude, "Dreams of Being on Television" is undoubtedly the beginning of a new chapter for a band that has been playing together since they were 13."

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Peter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and VinylPeter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and Vinyl
August 16, 2022

As part of their long relationship with live concert releases, Peter Hook & The Light and Live Here Now have announced that the recent sold out homecoming “Joy Division : A Celebration” show end July 2022 at O2 Apollo Manchester was recorded in full and is now set for release as a limited edition triple CD and vinyl as well as download.
Danny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKSDanny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKS
August 16, 2022

Tony winner Danny Burstein, Susan Sarandon, Justin Marcel McManus, John Turturro, Carmen Ejogo, Hart Bochner, Ben Shenkman, Leon Addison Brown, and Dan Finnerty all appear in a tale about a hypnotist blackmailed into becoming a hitman. Parker is an 18-Year Old Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer.
Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'
August 16, 2022

Miami’s electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, has set a release for their upcoming single Nicotine Dreams. Better Strangers recorded the track at Brain Damage Studios before having it mixed by Grammy award winner James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum.
THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8
August 16, 2022

Fans didn’t sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Check out the complete Netflix Top 10 now!
Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATIONExclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
August 16, 2022

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.