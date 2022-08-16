Unturned Release New Single 'If You Know'

Minneapolis pop punk band UNTURNED have released the second summer anthem, If You Know, everywhere music can be heard.

"This was probably the one song that took the longest to put together on the record. The barebones of it existed for probably around 6 months before it was ever fully fleshed out. It was actually the one song that we really didn't have any expectation of having on the record, but I'm glad as hell that it did. I think this is the most melodic and catchy songs we've ever written as a band. Sonically, we knew that we wanted this record to essentially be an easy "in and out" for the listener.

Short songs with melodies that were just good enough to keep you coming back for more. Lyrically, it's a pretty straight forward song about love and longing. "I think my name sounds great coming off your lips" is what I envision the main character of an early 2000's rom-com proclaiming to their love at the climax of the film. Cheesy, but it sure is catchy!"

'If You Know,' and 'Wax' are taken from the bands forthcoming debut LP, Dreams of Being on Television, available digitally September 9th.

"With their debut album, the band aims to leave their own unique mark on a genre that has seen more than its fair share of revivals. With its bubblegum vocal melodies, ear-candy guitar riffs, and unapologetic attitude, "Dreams of Being on Television" is undoubtedly the beginning of a new chapter for a band that has been playing together since they were 13."

Watch the new music video here: