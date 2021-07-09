Union Of Knives Return With the Video for their Euphoric Single 'There's A River'

Following on from the enormous praise behind their recent singles 'Like Butterflies' and 'A Tall Tale', which saw them collaborate with Ladytron's Helen Marnie, Scottish electronic trio Union Of Knives return to continue the support for their forthcoming new album, Endless From The Start, with a new video for the blistering opening track 'There's A River'.

"The endeavour is always to tap into the same core feeling that the music inspires for me when I am working on the visuals," says band member Chris Gordon who directed and produced the video. "The big-sky super slo-mo shots kind of move with the swell of the bass line, while the ghosted version of Anthony intertwines with his true image to give an out of body feel. The intense heavy greyness of the first half of the video bursts into kaleidoscopic colour as the song unleashes to its final refrain."

Much like what we have heard so far, 'There's A River' sees the group continue their venture into bold and cacophonous electronic compositions that ooze dramatic and atmospheric aesthetics. Filled with a raw and soaring trip-hop direction, and mixed with their own distinct approach to production, this new offering cements them as a strong and captivating name emerging right now.

Speaking about the new offering, the band's Anthony Thomaz said, "There's a River is a song about going forward with clarity and pushing through the surrounding noise by simplifying the complex. A conversation to self."

While songwriter Chris Gordon added, "If you like your dystopian soundscapes with a sprinkling of hope and a dream-like narrative then There's a River is the track for you. "

Union of Knives returned in 2020 after a 14-year hiatus following their 2006 rapturously received debut 'Violence And Birdsong'. The band combines the pummeling urgency of industrial music with the cathartic release of ambient theatrics for a unique sound that mesmerizingly references goth, trip hop, and warped soul.

Endless From The Start is as diverse as it is uplifting, even in its darker moments the compelling sense of rhythm elevates a sense of shared spirit and mission to the fore. The voices underpinned by turn with swooping ethereal tapestries, foundation shaking subs, and twitching yet insistent beats, courtesy of drummer Peter Kelly (The Kills, Ladytron). There is an unrelenting unfurling of ideas and motifs.

