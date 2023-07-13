Uncle Kracker Announces New Single 'Reason To Drink'

From time-to-time life puts us in a position where we need a reason to drink, and on Friday, July 21 the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has a few you can lean on. The forthcoming “Reason To Drink,” penned by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Blair Daly and Troy Verges, is a thirst quencher out just in time for the heat of summer.

“‘Reason To Drink’ is what happened one fine pandemic morning on a Zoom write where Blair Daly, Troy Verges and myself did more drinking than writing,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s absolutely perfect!”

The new tune arrives on the heels of Uncle Kracker’s recent nostalgic song, “Sweet 16,” which marked his first new piece of music since the pandemic. The song weaves you through a familiar journey and clever lyricism he’s always been known for, with American Songwriter noting it’s “carried by an infectious melody...an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen.”

Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker performed at CMA Fest 2023 and will be hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off Friday, July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

CATCH UNCLE KRACKER LIVE:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Friday, July 14 Santa Maria, CA Santa Barbara County Fair Saturday, July 15 West Yellowstone, MT Wild Bill Days Friday, July 21 West Palm Beach, FL^ iThink Financial Amp Saturday, July 22 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sunday, July 23 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 26 Artesia, NM Eddy County Fair Friday, July 28 Rogers, AR^ Walmart Amphitheatre Saturday, July 29 Fort Worth, TX^ Dickies Arena Sunday, July 30 The Woodlands, TX^ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion Friday, August 4 Mitchell, NE Scotts Bluff County Fair Saturday, August 5 Casper, WY Gaslight Social Sunday, August 6 Gunnison, CO I Bar Ranch Monday, August 7 Denver, CO^ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Thursday, August 10 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, August 11 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, August 12 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's Sunday, August 13 Phoenix, AZ^ Talking Stick Pavilion Wednesday, August 16 Kansas City, MO% Starlight Theater Thursday, August 17 St. Louis, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, August 18 Van Buren, MO Hellbender’s on the Current Saturday, August 19 Tinley Park, IL^ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Sunday, August 20 Noblesville, IN^ Ruoff Music Center Thursday, August 24 Normal, IL The Corn Crib Friday, August 25 Cincinnati, OH^ Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, August 26 Detroit, MI^ Pine Knob Music Theatre Sunday, August 27 Toronto, ON^ Budweiser Stage Thursday, August 31 Nashville, TN Skydeck on Broadway Friday, September 1 Charlotte, NC^ PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, September 2 Columbia, MD^ Merriweather Post Pavilion Sunday, September 3 Burgettstown, PA^ The Pavilion at Star Lake Friday, September 8 Saratoga Springs, NY^ Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday, September 9 Hershey, PA^ Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, September 10 Holmdel, NJ^ PNC Bank Arts Center Friday, September 15 Raleigh, NC^ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Sunday, September 17 Camden, NJ^ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd % No Lynyrd Skynyrd

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain