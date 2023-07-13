Uncle Kracker Announces New Single 'Reason To Drink'

Uncle Kracker's new single will be released on Friday, July 21.
From time-to-time life puts us in a position where we need a reason to drink, and on Friday, July 21 the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has a few you can lean on. The forthcoming “Reason To Drink,” penned by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Blair Daly and Troy Verges, is a thirst quencher out just in time for the heat of summer.
“‘Reason To Drink’ is what happened one fine pandemic morning on a Zoom write where Blair Daly, Troy Verges and myself did more drinking than writing,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s absolutely perfect!”
The new tune arrives on the heels of Uncle Kracker’s recent nostalgic song, “Sweet 16,” which marked his first new piece of music since the pandemic. The song weaves you through a familiar journey and clever lyricism he’s always been known for, with American Songwriter noting it’s “carried by an infectious melody...an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen.”
Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker performed at CMA Fest 2023 and will be hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off Friday, July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain
