Uncle Kracker Announces New Single 'Reason To Drink'

Uncle Kracker's new single will be released on Friday, July 21.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

From time-to-time life puts us in a position where we need a reason to drink, and on Friday, July 21 the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has a few you can lean on. The forthcoming “Reason To Drink,” penned by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Blair Daly and Troy Verges, is a thirst quencher out just in time for the heat of summer. 

“‘Reason To Drink’ is what happened one fine pandemic morning on a Zoom write where Blair Daly, Troy Verges and myself did more drinking than writing,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s absolutely perfect!” 

The new tune arrives on the heels of Uncle Kracker’s recent nostalgic song, “Sweet 16,” which marked his first new piece of music since the pandemic. The song weaves you through a familiar journey and clever lyricism he’s always been known for, with American Songwriter noting it’s “carried by an infectious melody...an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen.”

Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker performed at CMA Fest 2023 and will be hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off Friday, July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

CATCH UNCLE KRACKER LIVE:

DATE

CITY/STATE

VENUE

Friday, July 14

Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara County Fair

Saturday, July 15

West Yellowstone, MT

Wild Bill Days

Friday, July 21

West Palm Beach, FL^

iThink Financial Amp

Saturday, July 22

Tampa, FL^

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 23

Alpharetta, GA^

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 26

Artesia, NM

Eddy County Fair

Friday, July 28

Rogers, AR^

Walmart Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 29

Fort Worth, TX^

Dickies Arena

Sunday, July 30

The Woodlands, TX^

Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Friday, August 4

Mitchell, NE

Scotts Bluff County Fair

Saturday, August 5

Casper, WY

Gaslight Social

Sunday, August 6

Gunnison, CO

I Bar Ranch

Monday, August 7

Denver, CO^

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 10

Mountain View, CA^

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, August 11

Wheatland, CA^

Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 12

Pioneertown, CA

Pappy & Harriet's

Sunday, August 13

Phoenix, AZ^

Talking Stick Pavilion

Wednesday, August 16

Kansas City, MO%

Starlight Theater

Thursday, August 17

St. Louis, MO^

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, August 18

Van Buren, MO

Hellbender’s on the Current

Saturday, August 19

Tinley Park, IL^

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 20

Noblesville, IN^

Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, August 24

Normal, IL

The Corn Crib

Friday, August 25

Cincinnati, OH^

Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, August 26

Detroit, MI^

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, August 27

Toronto, ON^

Budweiser Stage

Thursday, August 31

Nashville, TN

Skydeck on Broadway

Friday, September 1

Charlotte, NC^

PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 2

Columbia, MD^

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sunday, September 3

Burgettstown, PA^

The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, September 8

Saratoga Springs, NY^

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saturday, September 9

Hershey, PA^

Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, September 10

Holmdel, NJ^

PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, September 15

Raleigh, NC^

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sunday, September 17

Camden, NJ^

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

% No Lynyrd Skynyrd

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain 



