UNWELL Release New Album 'TRIAL & ERROR'

Detroit rockers UNWELL released their new album Trial & Error today and shared the lyric video for album standout "Leaves."

Speaking on the defiantly uncategorizable album, frontman Matt Copley says, “Trial & Error perfectly describes this collection of music for us. We usually call ourselves a ‘Pop-Punk' band, but this album explores many different sounds from radio rock to pop, jazz, metal, etc. From beginning to end, we explore many different themes, sounds, and subject matter. This is a culmination of the past year and a half of our deepest feelings and emotions that carried us through our highest highs and lowest lows.”

“Leaves” follows previously released singles “Homegrown,” “Temptations,” “Clueless,” “Epiphany” and “Kinda Sucks!”

Speaking on “Leaves,” Copley says “This is a breakup/heartache song all wrapped up in a metaphor about Autumn. There's a lot of beauty in this song the way it compares a relationship to the autumn leaves changing and dying, growing cold, etc. There's a sense of longing for what you had even though it's long past. We also love the autumn in Michigan, so we wanted to make this song SOUND like how autumn FEELS to us. ”

The band kicked off their “Trial & Error Tour” last night in the band's hometown of Detroit at The Pike Room. The run continues tomorrow in Chicago, then to Cleveland, New York City, Minneapolis, Denver, and others before culminating in a grand finale in Cincinnati on November 30th.

“All we want is to save and inspire people that are UNWELL just like us,” Copley says. “We want to make an impact more than music.”

All five members of Detroit-based band UNWELL are driven by one dream: to make an impact beyond the notes on the page. Coming together from various musical backgrounds spanning the realms of musical theater, post-hardcore, and everything in between, the guys describe their sound as Great Lake State Pop-Punk: a unique blend of evocative lyrics, hard-hitting drums, and guitar leads reminiscent of your Warped Tour Emo Phase.

Now, as a proudly independent band, UNWELL shows no signs of slowing down. Their first independent single, “Epiphany,” debuted at #3 on the iTunes Rock Charts. Having performed alongside bands such as Alesana, Belmont, and Rain City Drive the band recently concluded an exhilarating US tour with Every Avenue and Makeout. Traveling around the country brings the chance to meet music listeners just like them – and hopefully, instill a spark in them to live life to the fullest.

UNWELL Tour Dates:

11/16 - Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/21 - Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

11/22 - New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Arcadia Cafe

11/27 - Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway

11/29 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's

11/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Thompson House

Photo Credit: Ben Lew