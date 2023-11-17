UNWELL Release New Album 'TRIAL & ERROR'

The band also shared the lyric video for album standout "Leaves."  

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

UNWELL Release New Album 'TRIAL & ERROR'

Detroit rockers UNWELL released their new album Trial & Error today and shared the lyric video for album standout "Leaves."  

Speaking on the defiantly uncategorizable album, frontman Matt Copley says, “Trial & Error perfectly describes this collection of music for us. We usually call ourselves a ‘Pop-Punk' band, but this album explores many different sounds from radio rock to pop, jazz, metal, etc. From beginning to end, we explore many different themes, sounds, and subject matter. This is a culmination of the past year and a half of our deepest feelings and emotions that carried us through our highest highs and lowest lows.”

“Leaves” follows previously released singles “Homegrown,” “Temptations,” “Clueless,” “Epiphany” and “Kinda Sucks!

Speaking on “Leaves,” Copley says “This is a breakup/heartache song all wrapped up in a metaphor about Autumn. There's a lot of beauty in this song the way it compares a relationship to the autumn leaves changing and dying, growing cold, etc. There's a sense of longing for what you had even though it's long past. We also love the autumn in Michigan, so we wanted to make this song SOUND like how autumn FEELS to us. ”

The band kicked off their “Trial & Error Tour” last night in the band's hometown of Detroit at The Pike Room. The run continues tomorrow in Chicago, then to Cleveland, New York City, Minneapolis, Denver, and others before culminating in a grand finale in Cincinnati on November 30th.

“All we want is to save and inspire people that are UNWELL just like us,” Copley says. “We want to make an impact more than music.”

All five members of Detroit-based band UNWELL are driven by one dream: to make an impact beyond the notes on the page. Coming together from various musical backgrounds spanning the realms of musical theater, post-hardcore, and everything in between, the guys describe their sound as Great Lake State Pop-Punk: a unique blend of evocative lyrics, hard-hitting drums, and guitar leads reminiscent of your Warped Tour Emo Phase.

Now, as a proudly independent band, UNWELL shows no signs of slowing down. Their first independent single, “Epiphany,” debuted at #3 on the iTunes Rock Charts. Having performed alongside bands such as Alesana, Belmont, and Rain City Drive the band recently concluded an exhilarating US tour with Every Avenue and Makeout. Traveling around the country brings the chance to meet music listeners just like them – and hopefully, instill a spark in them to live life to the fullest.

UNWELL Tour Dates:

11/16 - Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/21 - Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

11/22 - New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Arcadia Cafe

11/27 - Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway

11/29 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's

11/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Thompson House

Photo Credit: Ben Lew



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Frontmens Hitmaking Voices Return on New EP Familiar Faces Photo
The Frontmen's Hitmaking Voices Return on New EP 'Familiar Faces'

THE FRONTMEN, three of ‘90s country's most recognizable voices — Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart — today dropped their latest EP via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. FAMILIAR FACES, a six-song compilation, is available for streaming / download now.

2
Masego Releases New Masego Remixes Photo
Masego Releases New Masego Remixes

Masego reups, recharges, and revitalizes four tracks from his acclaimed self-titled album, Masego, with the brand new Masego Remixes. Within this collection, Kweku Sanderson delivers a nostalgic and hyper catchy Detroit House take on the single “What You Wanna Try,” while Kooldrink infuses his Remix of the latter with Amapiano spirit and swagger.

3
TCTS Links With Ellenor for Pulse-Pounding New Single Say No More Photo
TCTS Links With Ellenor for Pulse-Pounding New Single 'Say No More'

Featuring propulsive percussion and a subtle Latin flair, the irresistible floorfiller casts a seductive spell that will leave fans begging for more. It follows the Brit's spring anthem 'Tearing Up My Heart' and the equally intoxicating 'Better.' The track samples the iconic “Quién Será” song known in Dean Martin's hit-record “Sway.”

4
Harlem Teen Rapper Sugarhill Ddot Drops New Single My Baby Photo
Harlem Teen Rapper Sugarhill Ddot Drops New Single 'My Baby'

The track balances airy acoustic guitar and sizzling hi-hats as Sugarhill Ddot locks into a captivating flow. Speaking straight from the heart, the lyrics hold nothing back when it comes to love. Car metaphors abound in the chorus, “I'm in the drop top, you Mercedes,” revved up by a confident and charismatic delivery.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
& JULIET