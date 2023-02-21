Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'

UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'

It's the second single, following “forsaken”, released late last year.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Surrey-based singer-songwriter Paris Paloma has shared her newest single "notre dame". Inspired by a reverent afternoon spent in a great church, the song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.

Paloma's poetic lyricism does full justice to this weighty thought, and the mystical, ritual sense of the high church resonates throughout choral vocals and the purity of her voice.

It's the second single, following "forsaken", released late last year. The up-and-coming musician has already found streaming success and a loyal, dedicated fanbase with her previous releases.

Her single "the fruits" has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans.

Paris Paloma Tour Dates

17/02 - Winchester, UK @ The Railway Inn

18/02 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

19/02 - Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

20/02 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland

21/02 - Nottingham, UK @ Percy Picklebackers

22/02 - Brighton, UK @ The Brunswick

23/02 - Southampton, UK @ The Hobbit Pub

26/02 - London, UK @ The Windmill

07/04 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall w/ Faun

A student of fine art at Goldsmiths before pursuing music full-time, Paris Paloma creates all her own artwork. Her music is rich with depth and meaning; her lyrics are often closer to poetry.

Weaving themes of nature, magic and ritual around the more familiar human conditions of love, loss and simple existence. Poetic vocals and mystic lyricism evoke a sense of religiosity, while Paris' gentle vocals, acoustic guitar and self-exploration lean into folk and pop sounds.

Originally hailing from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, Paris Paloma channels the experience of womanhood into her songwriting, speaking to female fury, grief, love, death, and power. Her songwriting reads like poetry, drawing inspiration from figures throughout mythology, art history and the Romantics.

Ranging from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Her ethereal sound takes influences from dark pop, folk, and indie genres; creating a magical discography that evokes something primal and innately feminine.



RODEO BOYS To Release New Album On Don Giovanni Photo
RODEO BOYS To Release New Album On Don Giovanni
Rodeo Boys' rural roots combine Southern twang and 90s grunge in true lonesome and ornery fashion. Rodeo Boys has released the album's lead single along with a 'must see' music video for 'Sugar'  The track is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now, and the video can be seen below.
TANLINES Announce First Album in 8 Years & Share First New Single Photo
TANLINES Announce First Album in 8 Years & Share First New Single
Tanlines—Eric Emm and Jesse Cohen—have announced the release date of The Big Mess, the duo’s first album in eight years. The album will come out via Merge Records and marks their debut for the label. Today they share the first taste of The Big Mess by way of the beat-driven “Outer Banks,” a song that could easily slide next to anything.
Moon River Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with Hozier & Caamp Photo
Moon River Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with Hozier & Caamp
The 2023 list of Moon River performers includes Hozier, Caamp, Goodbye Road (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and JOHNNYSWIM), Nickle Creek, Marcus King Band, Judah & the Lion, First Aid Kit, Noah Cyrus, Larry Fleet, Houndmouth, Larkin Poe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Wilder Woods, Aoife O’Donovan, and more.
VIDEO: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Performs Secrets For Vevo ctrl Photo
VIDEO: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Performs 'Secrets' For Vevo ctrl
Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces A Boogie Wit da Hoodie as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of 'Secrets' premiering off his album, Me vs. Myself. Previously, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie worked with Vevo in 2015 for two 'Live at Vevo' sessions of 'Drowning' and 'The Bigger Artist.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Food Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition SeriesFood Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition Series
February 21, 2023

Food Network takes ten up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa.
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
February 21, 2023

'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.
Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'
February 21, 2023

Both Sides of Joni is a reimagined set of Joni Mitchell's music arranged by pianist Monika Herzig, interpreted by award-winning vocalist Janiece Jaffe, and recorded with a group of renowned jazz musicians including Greg Ward on saxophone, Jeremy Allen on bass, Carolyn Dutton on violin, and Cassius Goens on drums with guest bassist Peter Kienle. 
VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on NetflixVIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix
February 21, 2023

This is the comedian’s hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy. Watch the new video footage now!
Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'
February 21, 2023

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms new North American tour dates with The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty in addition to a run of European dates with Dermot Kennedy. The new dates follow a previously confirmed run of shows with Aly & AJ on their North American spring tour.
share