UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'

Surrey-based singer-songwriter Paris Paloma has shared her newest single "notre dame". Inspired by a reverent afternoon spent in a great church, the song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.

Paloma's poetic lyricism does full justice to this weighty thought, and the mystical, ritual sense of the high church resonates throughout choral vocals and the purity of her voice.

It's the second single, following "forsaken", released late last year. The up-and-coming musician has already found streaming success and a loyal, dedicated fanbase with her previous releases.

Her single "the fruits" has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans.

Paris Paloma Tour Dates

17/02 - Winchester, UK @ The Railway Inn

18/02 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

19/02 - Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

20/02 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland

21/02 - Nottingham, UK @ Percy Picklebackers

22/02 - Brighton, UK @ The Brunswick

23/02 - Southampton, UK @ The Hobbit Pub

26/02 - London, UK @ The Windmill

07/04 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall w/ Faun

A student of fine art at Goldsmiths before pursuing music full-time, Paris Paloma creates all her own artwork. Her music is rich with depth and meaning; her lyrics are often closer to poetry.

Weaving themes of nature, magic and ritual around the more familiar human conditions of love, loss and simple existence. Poetic vocals and mystic lyricism evoke a sense of religiosity, while Paris' gentle vocals, acoustic guitar and self-exploration lean into folk and pop sounds.

Originally hailing from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, Paris Paloma channels the experience of womanhood into her songwriting, speaking to female fury, grief, love, death, and power. Her songwriting reads like poetry, drawing inspiration from figures throughout mythology, art history and the Romantics.

Ranging from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Her ethereal sound takes influences from dark pop, folk, and indie genres; creating a magical discography that evokes something primal and innately feminine.