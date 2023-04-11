UB40 Announces UB450 National U.S. 2023 Tour Celebrating 45 Years Of The Band's Iconic Pop-Reggae Music Kicking Off On July 4

In celebration of four-time Grammy nominated UB40's 45th Anniversary, the band announces their upcoming "UB45" U.S. summer tour, kicking off on Independence Day, July 4, in Camden, New Jersey.

The legendary reggae-pop band will bring fans special live performances of their worldwide hit singles to the stage with "Red Red Wine," "Food For Thought," "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," and many more. UB40 will also be releasing a new album this summer titled UB45, with new songs and reworked classics (release date TBA). Check local listings for UB40 shows with special guests including Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World and Big Mountain.

With additional dates being added, the national tour will include stops coast-to-coast in Westbury, New York at The Space on July 6 and in Los Angeles, California at the Microsoft Theater on July 21; in addition to Boston, Nashville, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, and more. Tickets are available at UB40.GLOBAL.

Says guitarist/vocalist Robin Campbell, "We love playing the U.S., and celebrating our 45th year and having a new album makes our return even more exciting."

Adds lead singer, Matt Doyle, "Touring the States last year was an absolute dream come true for me, and now I just can't wait to get back out there. Most of all I can't wait for the U.S fans to hear some of our new tunes! I think they're going to love UB45!"

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, UB40 members Jimmy Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals), Norman Lamont Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Tony Mullings (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugal/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone) - and lead vocalist Matt Doyle - are an English reggae and pop multi-cultural band originally formed in Birmingham, England. With more than 50 singles in the U.K. Singles Chart, the group has been established since 1978.

UB40's lead singer, Matt Doyle, joined the band in 2021, taking over for a retired Duncan Campbell after Doyle's group, KIOKO, opened for UB40 at The Royal Albert Hall in 2018 -- and then supported them on UB40's subsequent UK tour and European tours.

Doyle's lead vocals are featured on the track "You Don't Call Anymore" from from UB40's collaboration album BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM, released in 2021; and last summer's "Champion", the first single from the forthcoming UB45 album and official song of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which also featured Gilly G and Dapz on the Map, two emcees also from Birmingham.

Originating as group of young friends from Birmingham with working-class origins to creating the world's most successful reggae band, UB40 has gone on to becoming four-time Grammy nominees for "Best Reggae Album," selling millions of records, and spending a combined 11 plus years on the UK album charts with more than 50 UK hit singles including "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," "Red Red Wine," "I Got You Babe (Ft. Chrissie Hynde)," and many more. UB40 is one of the most successful British groups of all time. For more information visit: https://ub40.global/.

UB40 is represented in the USA and South America by Jeff Epstein and Paul Gaudio of Universal Attractions Agency (UAA.)

UB45 TOUR DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

7/4/23 Wiggins Waterfront Park Camden, NJ

7/6/23 The Space Westbury, NY

7/7/23 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA

7/9/23 Wolftrap Foundation for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA

7/11/23 Schermerhorn Nashville Nashville, TN

7/13/23 The Amphitheater at Phillip S. Miller Park Castle Rock, CO

7/15/23 Marymoor Park Seattle, WA

7/16/23 Bossanova Ballroom Portland, OR

7/17/23 Brittfest Jacksonville, OR

7/20/23 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

7/21/23 The Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA

7/22/23 Palm Pool Las Vegas, NV

7/23/23 Saroyan Theatre Fresno, CA