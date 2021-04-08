Tyler Shaw Releases Video for New Single 'North Star'

Tyler Shaw continues to surprise listeners at every turn. In "North Star," Shaw steers his music into an up-tempo pop-rock sound, offering a new angle from his previous single and most romantic love song to date, "When You're Home," via Sony Music Canada. The tracks released so far all lead to the excitement of his upcoming full-length album due out this summer.

Released on his birthday-"North Star" is a new sound "for those who feel like they need a jolt of positivity" (HollywoodLife). On its meaning, Tyler Shaw explains, "'North Star' is about navigating towards something or someone positive in your life who just makes you feel good. That's what keeps me motivated and inspired."

"North Star" shines a light on Shaw's uninhibited, hot-blooded delivery, which thrusts through the chorus, and is a real soulful, volume-to-eleven song that showcases his knack for good time pop. The track was co-written by Shaw, Nate Ferrero (Johnny Orlando, Bülow, Virginia to Vegas, Shawn Hook), Mike Sonier (The Weeknd, Julia Michaels, Noah Cyrus), and Alex 'Pilz' Vujic (a long-time collaborator of Shaw's).

Complementing the single comes the performance video showcasing Tyler's talents as a multi-instrumentalist. In the video, Shaw jams on his guitar, drums, bass, and impresses with his signature power-house vocals. "People are familiar with seeing me with an acoustic or electric guitar, and the piano on tour but not a lot of people know that I play and love the drums. I've also picked up bass over the years so it was cool to play the role of my own band and be featured with each of these instruments," says Tyler Shaw. "Each scene had a different character and vibe and outfit based on the instrument I was playing."

The new single and video comes after the success of Shaw's "When You're Home" produced by Grammy-award nominated Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Drake), and co-written with Alex Beitzke (James Arthur), and Henry Brill (Jack Garrat). The world is surely taking note of Shaw's talents-dubbed one of the 'Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far) by Marie Claire in the US, "When You're Home" also garnered praise in the states from American Songwriter, Parade, EUPHORIA., plus a wealth of international playlists including Spotify's 'New Music Friday', Apple Music's 'New Music Daily' and the cover of Amazon Music's 'Fresh Pop', among others.

Tyler Shaw's accomplishments are not bound to just his impressive discography, as he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists across the globe such as Avril Lavigne, Fefe Dobson, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Walk Off The Earth, toured with Selena Gomez and opened for massive international acts like Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

"North Star" furthers the excitement of his upcoming third studio album, one he has teased as his most personal to date. Tyler tells HollywoodLife, "I'm not the guy who can only sing love songs or pop ballads. This album is a reflection of my tastes and the times. There are some genre-bending songs, and the way I approached it is that I wanted a song for every type of mood on this album."

With his third LP just on the horizon, Tyler Shaw keeps listeners on their toes as he continues to show new sides and sonics that reflect his true self.

Watch the video here: