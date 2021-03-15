Tyler Hubbard Joins Lathan Warlick for Brand-New Collaboration 'My Way'

RECORDS Nashville / Columbia Records artist and Tik Tok sensation Lathan Warlick has teamed up with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard for the upbeat "My Way," set to release this Friday, March 19. Mixing acoustic samples and surging beats with a windows-down flow, the brand-new track is all about coming together to live everyday like a weekend. The two have been teasing the highly anticipated collaboration on socials for the past several weeks. Written by Lathan Warlick, RaeLynn, Tyler Hubbard, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and produced by The720, pre-save "My Way," HERE now.

"With this single, we really had it our way," says Warlick. "It was so great working with Tyler! This song is how we'd both spend our Friday, living free and having fun."

"I'm team Lathan all day - I was a huge fan before, and I feel like I have a new brother after this," adds Hubbard. "We wanted to write a fun one that had a good, positive feel. It's a summer jam. I just envision everybody riding around with the windows down, blasting this song, and forgetting all their worries for a little bit."

The Jackson, TN rapper and viral music sensation first gained attention through social media by creating videos of himself on his iPhone in his car, adding his own rap verses to popular songs like "Holy" by Justin Bieber, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Memories" by Maroon 5, "Hello" by Adele, and "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. His videos caught the attention of Country singer Granger Smith, who asked Warlick to add a rap verse to his song, creating a powerful remix of " That's Why I Love Dirt Roads ." "Over Yonder" with Matt Stell, released last fall, powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity and has racked up 1.2 Million streams so far, which contributes to the 5.6 Million streams across Lathan's catalog to date.

In December, Warlick quit his job of eight years working at the railroad after spending nearly every weekend in Nashville, writing and recording with some of Music City's biggest names including Dustin Lynch, Matt Stell, RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson, Tyler Hubbard and more. He continues his mission of positivity and defying labels in the studio, writing and recording with incredible artists across all genres, in keeping with his signature mantra: "do different, be different."