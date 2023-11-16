Tyler Daley (Children Of Zeus) Gives 'Solar Power' A UK Garage Breakdown

Out Thursday 16th November, MELONYX's “Solar Power” gets a rewind-worthy UK Garage breakdown from Tyler Daley, one half of the duo, Children of Zeus.

The soulful vocals sit atop Tyler's kinetic percussion, low-passed harmonics and swooping bassline. The soul sister duo, Georgia Copeland and Nadia Latoya, give thanks to God, the sun and everything that is divine about womankind.

With an impressive roster of collaborations including notable features like Ghetts, Goldie, Shy FX and Bugzy Malone to name a few, Tyler Daley's unique artistry plays on his pioneering stature and longevity in the game.

On this remix, the highly acclaimed, Mancunian artist ups the tempo of “Solar Power” and switches the slower, floating soundscape to a heavy bassline and syncopated drum pattern, paired with the R&B vocal chops from MELONYX. “Solar Power (Tyler Daley Remix)” serves as a glowing reminder to take moments to dance, absorb and exude positivity.

MELONYX add, ““Solar Power” is our love letter, ode, and homage to the Sun-Giver of life and light… our purest source of vitamin D and a natural antidepressant; we stay in a constant state of yearning for its healing radiance.”

The original track, produced by Brighton-based multi-instrumentalist J-Felix, glows with funk-tinged joy as Wurlitzer keys play around slaps and bops of a synth-fuelled bassline. Charged by a horn-heavy groove–courtesy of J-Felix bandmates Jack Kendon and Will Gardner.

“Solar Power” is taken from their latest album ‘Soul Glow', embodying a series of prevalent themes and conversations that have transpired between MELONYX throughout their friendship and time working together. Drawing on influences from the worlds of Hip Hop, Neo Soul, and Lovers Rock, from the opening title track “Soul Glow” to album closer and focus track “Keep Stepping”, the release serves as a mantra, reminding the duo of their worth; as a manifestation of the growth and evolution yet to come; and as a way of shedding a light on the high value, power, and energy of Black women.

It invites the listener into the MELONYX universe, created as a reminder to allow oneself the kindness and freedom of self-acceptance. The album garnered support from the likes of Elton John, Jamz Supernova, Craig Charles (BBC 6Music), Huey Morgan (BBC 6Music), DJ Ace and Rampage (BBC 1Xtra), BBC Introducing on 1Xtra, BBC Introducing East Midlands, Bandcamp Weekly, Focus Beats (BBC 6Music), Tony Minvielle and China Moses (Jazz FM), Stereofox, Kid Hops (KEXP), Domu, Toshio Matsuura, EARMILK, Aaron Byrd (KCRW), Mr Scruff, Bandcamp Daily, Wordplay Magazine and Stereofox.

Continuing to grow their audience, MELONYX's “Black Elixir” was used in the recent series of Bel-Air; a Peacock/Now TV reimagining of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series. More recently, they worked alongside Terri Walker to record “Sugarcane & Lime feat. Rampage Sound” for the “Beautiful Pairings” EP; produced by Zed Bias and released on Big Community Records. The collaborating trio performed the track at Notting Hill Carnival on the Rampage Sound Stage. They were announced as Best Newcomer at the Groundbreaking BlacOut Soul Awards 2022.

MELONYX have performed at Gilles Peterson's We Out Here Festival, Shambala, Brick Lane Jazz Festival, Dot To Dot, Kendal Calling, Splendour, Sofar Sounds, Metrofest (London), Ronnie Herels Big RnB Show Live at Homegrown (London), Lost Horizon (Bristol), Sofar Sounds (Leeds) and Hackney Social (London) and as part of the Tru Thoughts Takeovers. MELONYX performed at the Global Soul Showcase (Jazz Cafe, London) alongside Jaz Karis, hosted by Victoria Jane. The Blues Project hosted a UK Soul Cypher at Manchester's Blues Kitchen, which was headlined by MELONYX and filmed as part of the SENSES series, released as ‘5 R&B Singers You NEED TO WATCH'.

Connecting with their musical peers, the duo have supported Children of Zeus (Metronome, Nottingham), Blue Lab Beats (Brixton Hootenanny) Don-E (Jazz Café, London), multiple events organised by soul legend Terri Walker, and sold out their own headline show at The Chapel, Nottingham. Their Soul Selection radio show on 97.5 Kemet FM broadcasts regularly, with recent guests including Tiana Major9, and the pair have put together mixes and features for Jazz FM and Selector Radio.

Continuing to build and create with Joe Buhdha and the Can't Stop Won't Stop family (Joe Buhdha's production house) in the studio, as well as on stage, MELONYX have performed at Mimm x CSWS showcase at the Nottingham Contemporary Art Gallery. Harking back to their community roots, they have also given workshops aimed at getting young people involved with music and events and organised free online yoga for African and Caribbean women.