Tyler Daley (Children Of Zeus) Gives 'Solar Power' A UK Garage Breakdown

The duo has an impressive roster of collaborations including notable features like Ghetts, Goldie, Shy FX and Bugzy Malone to name a few.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Tyler Daley (Children Of Zeus) Gives 'Solar Power' A UK Garage Breakdown

Out Thursday 16th November, MELONYX's “Solar Power” gets a rewind-worthy UK Garage breakdown from Tyler Daley, one half of the duo, Children of Zeus.

The soulful vocals sit atop Tyler's kinetic percussion, low-passed harmonics and swooping bassline. The soul sister duo, Georgia Copeland and Nadia Latoya, give thanks to God, the sun and everything that is divine about womankind.  

With an impressive roster of collaborations including notable features like Ghetts, Goldie, Shy FX and Bugzy Malone to name a few, Tyler Daley's unique artistry plays on his pioneering stature and longevity in the game.

On this remix, the highly acclaimed, Mancunian artist ups the tempo of “Solar Power” and switches the slower, floating soundscape to a heavy bassline and syncopated drum pattern, paired with the R&B vocal chops from MELONYX. “Solar Power (Tyler Daley Remix)” serves as a glowing reminder to take moments to dance, absorb and exude positivity.

MELONYX add, ““Solar Power” is our love letter, ode, and homage to the Sun-Giver of life and light… our purest source of vitamin D and a natural antidepressant; we stay in a constant state of yearning for its healing radiance.” 

The original track, produced by Brighton-based multi-instrumentalist J-Felix, glows with funk-tinged joy as Wurlitzer keys play around slaps and bops of a synth-fuelled bassline. Charged by a horn-heavy groove–courtesy of J-Felix bandmates Jack Kendon and Will Gardner. 

“Solar Power” is taken from their latest album ‘Soul Glow', embodying a series of prevalent themes and conversations that have transpired between MELONYX throughout their friendship and time working together. Drawing on influences from the worlds of Hip Hop, Neo Soul, and Lovers Rock, from the opening title track “Soul Glow” to album closer and focus track “Keep Stepping”, the release serves as a mantra, reminding the duo of their worth; as a manifestation of the growth and evolution yet to come; and as a way of shedding a light on the high value, power, and energy of Black women.

It invites the listener into the MELONYX universe, created as a reminder to allow oneself the kindness and freedom of self-acceptance. The album garnered support from the likes of Elton John, Jamz Supernova, Craig Charles (BBC 6Music), Huey Morgan (BBC 6Music), DJ Ace and Rampage (BBC 1Xtra), BBC Introducing on 1Xtra, BBC Introducing East Midlands, Bandcamp Weekly, Focus Beats (BBC 6Music), Tony Minvielle and China Moses (Jazz FM), Stereofox, Kid Hops (KEXP), Domu, Toshio Matsuura, EARMILK, Aaron Byrd (KCRW), Mr Scruff, Bandcamp Daily, Wordplay Magazine and Stereofox.

Continuing to grow their audience, MELONYX's “Black Elixir” was used in the recent series of Bel-Air; a Peacock/Now TV reimagining of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series. More recently, they worked alongside Terri Walker to record “Sugarcane & Lime feat. Rampage Sound” for the “Beautiful Pairings” EP; produced by Zed Bias and released on Big Community Records. The collaborating trio performed the track at Notting Hill Carnival on the Rampage Sound Stage. They were announced as Best Newcomer at the Groundbreaking BlacOut Soul Awards 2022.

MELONYX have performed at Gilles Peterson's We Out Here Festival, Shambala, Brick Lane Jazz Festival, Dot To Dot, Kendal Calling, Splendour, Sofar Sounds, Metrofest (London), Ronnie Herels Big RnB Show Live at Homegrown (London), Lost Horizon (Bristol), Sofar Sounds (Leeds) and Hackney Social (London) and as part of the Tru Thoughts Takeovers. MELONYX performed at the Global Soul Showcase (Jazz Cafe, London) alongside Jaz Karis, hosted by Victoria Jane. The Blues Project hosted a UK Soul Cypher at Manchester's Blues Kitchen, which was headlined by MELONYX and filmed as part of the SENSES series, released as ‘5 R&B Singers You NEED TO WATCH'. 

Connecting with their musical peers, the duo have supported Children of Zeus (Metronome, Nottingham), Blue Lab Beats (Brixton Hootenanny) Don-E (Jazz Café, London), multiple events organised by soul legend Terri Walker, and sold out their own headline show at The Chapel, Nottingham. Their Soul Selection radio show on 97.5 Kemet FM broadcasts regularly, with recent guests including Tiana Major9, and the pair have put together mixes and features for Jazz FM and Selector Radio.

Continuing to build and create with Joe Buhdha and the Can't Stop Won't Stop family (Joe Buhdha's production house) in the studio, as well as on stage, MELONYX have performed at Mimm x CSWS showcase at the Nottingham Contemporary Art Gallery. Harking back to their community roots, they have also given workshops aimed at getting young people involved with music and events and organised free online yoga for African and Caribbean women.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gulf Coast Records Sets Release Date for Blues Guitar Slinger Popa Chubbys Label Debu Photo
Gulf Coast Records Sets Release Date for Blues Guitar Slinger Popa Chubby's Label Debut, LIVE AT G. BLUEY'S JUKE JOINT NYC

Gulf Coast Records announces a September 8 release date for Live at G. Bluey's Juke Joint NYC,  the label debut live double-CD set from New York City-based blues guitar slinger Popa Chubby's (aka “The Beast from the East”).

2
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single Can We Just Get High? Photo
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'

The first single from the record is the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs. It’s one of many tracks on their new album that blends careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to.

3
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the Worlds no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time Photo
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time

French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta has been crowned DJ Mag’s No.1 DJ in the 30th anniversary edition of their iconic Top 100 DJs poll. Guetta returns to the No.1 spot for the fourth time after one of the most exciting years of his career to date, with a countless list of smash hit singles, iconic live shows and accolades to his name.

4
Kamaiyah Releases New Single Groupies & Announces New Album Photo
Kamaiyah Releases New Single 'Groupies' & Announces New Album

Kamaiyah releases new single and video for 'Groupies' and announces upcoming album 'Another Summer Night' featuring Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo. Along with the new single and video, Kamaiyah has also announced her new album Another Summer Night.  You can watch the video for “Groupies” below and the single is now available at all DSP's. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
HERE LIES LOVE