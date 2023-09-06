Tyler Childers Confirms Global 'Mule Pull '24 Tour'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, will embark on their global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” next year, which includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and London’s Eventim Apollo as well as shows in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more.

Special guests on the tour include Medium Build, Hayes Carll, Sylvan Esso, 49 Winchester, John R. Miller and Allison Russell. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00am local time through 10:00pm local time, with general on-sale following Friday, September 15 at 9:00am local time. General on-sale for the Knoxville show will begin September 15 at 12:00pm local time. Registration for pre-sale access is open now via Ticketmaster, full details can be found at www.tylerchildersmusic.com/tour.

To help fans get tickets at the original prices and limit professional reseller activity, the tour will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for resale. If needed, fans will be able to use the Exchange to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. Tickets for all shows (excluding New York) will be mobile only and restricted from transfer. In New York, tickets will be transferable, but Face Value Exchange is still encouraged to maintain original pricing.

The upcoming tour adds to yet another monumental year for Childers, who was just

presented with Pandora Radio’s Billions Award and is set to release his highly anticipated

new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, this Friday, September 8 on Hickman Holler

Records/RCA Records (pre-order/pre-save). In celebration of the record, Childers hosted a special “Tyler Childers & Friends” show at the Grand Ole Opry last night, performing alongside S.G. Goodman, Margo Price, Erin Rae and The Travelin’ McCourys, all of whom are also featured on the new album.

Continuing to receive widespread attention, Childers recently unveiled breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” alongside an official music video, which debuted as YouTube’s #1 trending music video. Since then, the song has garnered over 5.9 million video views and 30 million on-demand streams along with critical acclaim from outlets such as NPR Music, Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Consequence, The Advocate, OUT, LGBTQ Nation and Rolling Stone, who praises, “the music video of compassion and caring we need right now.”

Additionally, USA Today calls the video “a much-needed portrait of inclusivity,” while Paste declares, “Childers is the most essential mainstream country musician working right now.” Watch/share the official music video—written/creative directed by Silas House, and starring Colton Haynes and James Scully—HERE and “The Making of ‘In Your Love’,” a special behind-the-scenes look at the video HERE.

In addition to “In Your Love,” the record also features new renditions of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and S.G. Goodman’s “Space and Time” as well as special guest vocals from Goodman, Margo Price and Erin Rae (“Luke 2:8-10”) and Ronnie McCoury, Jason Carter and Alan Bartram of the Travelin’ McCourys (“Percheron Mules”).

Reflecting on the new album, Childers shares, “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Recorded at Dragline Studios, the album was produced by Childers and The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

Rustin’ In The Rain follows last year’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise.

Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while the Associated Pressdeclared, “fearless exuberance…one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” and NPR Musicasserted, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.”

Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.” His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim.

In the years since his debut, Childers has earned two Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, September 15 at 9:00am local time

September 10—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at the Mann (SOLD OUT)

September 21-23—Lewisburg, WV—Healing Appalachia

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre§ (SOLD OUT)

December 30—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 31—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia~

February 17, 2024—Glasgow, U.K.—Barrowland Ballroom~

February 19, 2024—Manchester, U.K.—Albert Hall~

February 22, 2024—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo~

February 26, 2024—Hamburg, Germany—Docks~

February 27, 2024—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA~

March 2, 2024—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso~

March 3, 2024—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso~

March 5, 2024—Stockholm, Sweden—Münchenbryggeriet~

March 6, 2024—Oslo, Norway—Sentrum Scene~

April 5, 2024—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena‡

April 6, 2024—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum‡

April 9, 2024—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center†

April 10, 2024—Austin, TX—Moody Center†

April 13, 2024—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena†

April 15, 2024—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at The BJCC#

April 16, 2024—Knoxville, TN—Thompson Boling Arena# (on-sale 9/15 at 12:00pm local time)

April 18, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena#

April 19, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena#

May 27, 2024—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena++

May 29, 2024—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden**

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

^with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

§with special guests Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys

*with special guest Shovels & Rope

~with special guest John R. Miller

‡with special guest Medium Build

†with special guest Hayes Carll

#with special guest 49 Winchester

++with special guest Allison Russell

**with special guest Sylvan Esso

photo credit: Sam Waxman