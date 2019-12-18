Tycho Releases Mini-Doc on Making of Grammy Award-Nominated Album

Tycho has unveiled a new mini-documentary chronicling the creation of their GRAMMY® Award-nominated new album, WEATHER. The Making of Weather is streaming now via YouTube. WEATHER is available now on Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune.

Watch below!

The Making of Weather follows Tycho's Scott Hansen through the extraordinary design and construction of WEATHER, Tycho's first-ever vocal project and a current GRAMMY® Award nominee for "Best Dance/Electronic Album" - Tycho's second consecutive nod in that leading category. The short documentary sees Hansen challenging himself to create something altogether new after the career-defining trilogy of DIVE, AWAKE, and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated EPOCH, an objective he reached by collaborating with singer-songwriter Saint Sinner (a.k.a. Hannah Cottrell). Directed by award-winning filmmaker/cinematographer Michael Coleman (The Art of Listening), the film dives into key moments in the album's creation, including a breakdown of such acclaimed singles as "Pink & Blue" and "Japan," showcasing Cottrell's sophisticated and uninhibited approach to songwriting.

"My goal was to make a very traditional verse-chorus vocal album," says Hansen. "I didn't want it to be experimental and wanted it to be very much the archetypal vocal album because to me that was the ultimate challenge."

"I had been desiring and asking for a mentor," says Cottrell, "someone to understand what I was dreaming of and that could advise me. I never imagined that this person would also be a collaborator of mine, which turned out to be a gift"

The follow-up to 2016's chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-nominated EPOCH, WEATHER includes the acclaimed singles, "Easy," "Japan," and "Pink & Blue," all available now for individual streaming and download.

Today's premiere of The Making of WEATHER comes mere days after the arrival of Tycho's new STRESS EP. The three-track EP unites the WEATHER highlight, "No Stress (Feat. Saint Sinner)," with "No Stress (Instrumental)" and the stunning new recording, "Stress," the latter of which precedes Tycho's upcoming new instrumental album. In addition, "No Stress (Feat. Saint Sinner)" is joined by a new official video, highlighted by stunning live performance visuals.

Tycho is currently bringing WEATHER to the people with an extensive world tour set to travel the planet well into 2020. The "Weather World Tour" - officially got underway this fall with back-to-back dates at both The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Berkeley, CA, the latter marking Tycho's biggest headline show to date, with over 5,500 tickets sold - sees Tycho incorporating live vocals on stage for the first time ever, revealing a powerful new human energy to its already extraordinary live presentation. Longtime Tycho collaborators Zac Brown (bass and guitar), Rory O'Connor (drums), and Billy Kim (keyboards, guitar and bass) join Hansen on all dates, with Cottrell traveling as the first-ever Tycho touring vocalist. Mild Minds will serve as special guest in North America while Poolside support on all European headline dates through March 2020. For updates and ticket availability, please visit www.tychomusic.com/#tour.





Related Articles View More Music Stories