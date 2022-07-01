Two Friends and MOD SUN Drop New Single 'Timebomb'

Two Friends team up with MOD SUN on their latest release, "Timebomb," a sunny song about the highs and lows of summer love. Out July 1st via Helix Records, the song draws inspiration from the pop-punk sounds of our youth, with MOD SUN's playful lyrics painting a picture of romance that's as explosive as it is exciting.

MOD SUN connected easily with the duo, explaining that "there's something special about the authenticity of Two Friends. They are clearly doing what they love + almost more importantly to me at least, being themselves. I love this song and had an amazing time making it with them. I got to leave my comfort zone of some of the vocal parts and in turn actually learned some new skills while creating it."

Speaking on the creative partnership, Two Friends are "super stoked to share Timebomb with everyone. It honestly feels like one of the most natural fusions between the kind of stuff we grew up listening to, and the dance music landscape today. MOD SUN was such an awesome dude to work with and we're huge fans of everything he's been doing, so we couldn't be more pumped to release this one together. Very excited to play this one on tour."

"Timebomb" is yet another hit in the making from Two Friends bandmates Matt Halper and Eli Sones. The dance-pop duo have quickly grown from high school bedroom producers to one of the most in-demand independent acts of the landscape today. Initially recognized for their viral remixes of classic hits such as "Mr. Brightside" and "I Miss You" and their award-winning Big Bootie Mixes, Two Friends have developed into a dynamic powerhouse, producing original hits such as "Looking At You", "Take It Off", and "Emily". Their first single of 2022, "Wish You Were Here" featuring John K, struck a chord with fans thanks to its heartfelt message and moving video, directed by Matt Shaffar. Never content to stick to just one style, Two Friends showcases their versatility on "Timebomb" with MOD SUN on vocals.

Known by fans for their legendary Big Bootie Mix series, the duo's musical output has become a dependable soundtrack for many memorable nights. The latest installment in the series, the Big Bootie Mix Volume 21 made its debut on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

Amassing multi-millions of streams of their mixes and original productions across all places where you can stream music, Two Friends are slated for a powerhouse year and have a bright continued trajectory that positions them as a top pop-dance act to watch for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native, MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. MOD SUN, which stands for "movement on dreams, stand under none," started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids.

In 2015, MOD released his first full length album, Look Up, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts. Since then, the singer, songwriter and producer has transcended to a chart-topping alternative artist who is known for his use of deeply personal lyrics to tell relatable stories about love, loss, addiction and rebirth. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Gashi, Iann Dior, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Travis Barker, Schoolboy Q and John Feldmann.

MOD SUN's latest album, Internet Killed The Rockstar, was released in February 2021 via Big Noise to critical acclaim. The album premiered at #8 on Spotify's Top Global Album Debuts and #21 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The album has amassed over 200 million streams making it his most successful release to date. With a new album coming late 2022, there's no slowing down for MOD SUN.

Listen to the new single here: