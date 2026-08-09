Twinnie Releases New Single WILD ONE

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International country-pop artist Twinnie has released a new single titled WILD ONE, described as an anthem about embracing instinct and individuality. The song draws on her bohemian outlook and Romani heritage, using natural imagery to convey a sense of untamed drive and self-acceptance.

Inspired by her bohemian nature and Romani heritage, 'Wild One' captures the untamed energy that has always shaped Twinnie's life and music. With vivid lyrics like 'Can't make a fire and tell it not to burn, can't beg the tide not to turn,' Twinnie uses the forces of nature as a metaphor for the unstoppable drive within us all.

''Wild One' is about accepting who you are at your core,' says Twinnie. 'I've always believed we're at our happiest when we stop trying to fit into boxes other people create for us. You can't tame what's meant to be free, and I hope this song reminds people to embrace the parts of themselves that make them different.'

With its soaring production, undeniable hooks, and anthemic chorus, 'Wild One' captures the fearless artistry of an artist who continues to push boundaries while remaining connected to the stories, influences, and heritage that have shaped her journey.

As Twinnie declares in the song, 'It takes a wild one, a renegade, to hold on to what can't be tamed.'

About Twinnie

Twinnie is a British artist whose genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals, and bold storytelling have earned her critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, Forbes, Billboard, NPR, and more. Raised in the Romani Traveling community, she brings fierce authenticity and inclusivity to every lyric, performance, and project.

Her 2020 debut album 'Hollywood Gypsy' was named BBC Radio 2's Album of the Week, while her 22-track follow-up 'Something We Used to Say' was hailed by NPR as one of the best albums of November 2024. Since relocating to Nashville, Twinnie has made her Grand Ole Opry debut, appeared on U.S. radio and television, and released her U.S. label debut EP 'Welcome to the Club,' which has surpassed 24 million streams.

In 2023, her single 'Bad Man' charted on U.S. Country Radio, and in June 2025, CMT debuted the music video for her hit 'Back to Jack' on the Paramount+ billboard in Times Square. The song is currently featured across CMT Equal Play, Spotify, and Apple Music playlists, highlighting Twinnie as one of today's standout country artists. Twinnie's 2026 hit 'Midnight Company' landed a Top 5 spot on Apple Music UK's New Music Friday, alongside Dua Lipa and Charlie XCX, and was added to several popular playlists including Spotify's All New Country and Pandora's Top Country Hits.

A dynamic live performer, Twinnie has shared stages with Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson, and Chase Rice. Beyond music, she's also a songwriter for Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, The Shires, and more, as well as an award-winning creative director and actress, joining the cast of the long-running British soap opera 'Emmerdale' in 2024.

As the founder of I Know A Woman, a nonprofit advocating for mental health and equality in the music industry, Twinnie continues to use her platform for purpose-driven change.

With over 30 million streams, a growing global fanbase, and an unshakable commitment to authenticity, Twinnie continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist—on her own terms.

The release follows a summer in which Twinnie performed at Crystal Palace Park in London in support of Alanis Morissette and appeared at the Isle of Wight Festival alongside acts including Calvin Harris, Teddy Swims, and Rita Ora. She has previously earned recognition from BBC Radio, NPR, and other outlets for albums including HOLLYWOOD GYPSY and SOMETHING WE USED TO SAY.

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