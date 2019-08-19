Trevor Rosen Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Twelve6 Entertainment

Trevor Rosen, hit songwriter and founding member of ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Twelve6 Entertainment. The deal includes publishing on Rosen's existing catalog of hits in addition to his new compositions going forward.



A writer on Old Dominion's latest No. 1 song, "Make It Sweet," Rosen has co-written many of their hits, including "Break Up with Him," "Song for Another Time," "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart," "Hotel Key" and "Written in the Sand." Rosen has also penned No. 1 hits for Dierks Bentley ("Say You Do"), The Band Perry ("Better Dig Two"), and Blake Shelton ("Sangria"). Rosen is a co-writer on the longest-charting No. 1 song in Country Aircheck history, "I Met a Girl" by William Michael Morgan. Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Craig Morgan and Randy Houser are among the many other artists who have cut Rosen's songs.



With Rosen's signing, Twelve6 Entertainment announces the first step in building a community of writers who aren't simply following trends but are working together to complement each other's talents. With a focus on publishing as well as artist development, Twelve6 Entertainment gives songwriters the tools to realize and refine their creative vision whether they're already performing on the world stage or just starting their journey.



The team at Twelve6 Entertainment brings a wealth of collective entertainment experience from the worlds of television, music marketing, publishing and artist development/management and has the capacity to make dynamic, nontraditional decisions quickly to ensure creative and commercial success.



Look for more writers to join Trevor Rosen at Twelve6 Entertainment in the coming weeks.



