Travis Scott Joins Lenny Kravitz, Kelly Clarkson & More on iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

iHeartMedia announced today that Travis Scott has been added to the lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The annual legendary concert event takes place on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena.

This year, the epic two-day event hosted by Ryan Seacrest will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

Each night, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. For the first time this year, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, adding to its already robust slate of live event content.

Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. For more information on the livestream line-up, stay tuned to Hulu’s site and social channels.

Proud partners of this year's event include Audible, Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M's®, MGM Resorts, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wild Turkey® Bourbon, [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

Tickets are available now via AXS.com. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.