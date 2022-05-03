Tove Lo Returns With New Song 'No One Dies From Love'

GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinum selling artist and songwriter, Tove Lo returns today with a brand-new track and official music video, titled 'No One Dies From Love' (Pretty Swede Records/mtheory).

Co-written with longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg, neon keys illuminate a runway to the center of the dancefloor as her voice resounds over a disco break, "No one dies from love, guess I'll be the first." The song signifies a new and exciting chapter for the Sweden-born, Los Angeles-based artist.

Tove recalls on making the song, "when you're with someone for a long time and it ends all of all sudden, it's like a part of you has died. This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you're not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is 'heartbreak you can dance to.' The song is that."

The video for 'No One Dies From Love' was filmed on location in Mexico City and was directed by the Brazilian duo Alaska, whom Tove previously collaborated with on the video for "Are U gonna tell her?"

Speaking about the video, Tove reveals, "All the songs on the album are very cinematic, dramatic and grand, so for the visual story I want to attach a character to each song. For No One Dies From Love it's the classic vulnerable, lonely starlet looking for connection. This mini movie is a different kind of love story."

'No One Dies From Love' comes ahead of a string of North American headlining tour dates, including two in Santa Ana, CA on May 18th and 19th, with support from Phoebe Ryan.

The tour continues in June, with shows confirmed in Boston, Washington DC and Charlotte, NC (with Noga Erez supporting) and New York City, flanking a series of summer festival appearances at Governors Ball Festival in New York City (TICKETS) and Bonnaroo in Tennessee (TICKETS), and Lollapalooza in Chicago (TICKETS), Float Festin Gonzalez Colonia, TX (TICKETS) and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal (TICKETS) this July. For tickets and more details, go to: https://tove-lo.com/tour

Alongside the release of 'No One Dies From Love' today, Tove Lo has also announced the launch of her own record label Pretty Swede Records with mtheory, creating an independent platform for her artistry. "It's amazing," she smiles.

"I have a lot of freedom, and it's been fun to work with mtheory. This will be the first release under my label. I'm a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want."

Tove Lo embodies every side of her own femininity in her music. She can be powerful in one breath and lusty in the next. Her cleverness will turn into introspection just before she makes herself heard again. She fights hard and loves even harder.

Tove has always spoken her mind, and it's why she's left an ever-expanding imprint on pop. The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length debut, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum "Habits (Stay High)" and double-platinum "Talking Body."

Among numerous collaborations, she joined forces with Nick Jonas for the platinum "Close" and Flume on the gold-certified "Say It" in addition to anthems with Alesso, Coldplay, Martin Garrix, Charli XCX, Sean Paul, ALOK,, and Major Lazer, to name a few.

In the midst of sold out shows on multiple continents, she served up Lady Wood [2016] and Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II) [2017] before reaching another stratosphere on 2019's Sunshine Kitty. It landed on year-end lists from the likes of Esquire and Idolator, while Pitchfork proclaimed, "Sunshine Kitty holds some of Tove Lo's most vulnerable writing; it's also her clubbiest record."

Meanwhile, she garnered her second GRAMMY® Award nomination with "Glad He's Gone" in the category of "Best Music Video." As a songwriter behind-the-scenes, she's penned music for everyone from Lorde to Zara Larsson in addition to co-writing Ellie Goulding's quintuple-platinum "Love Me Like You Do" for Fifty Shades of Grey, receiving nominations at the Golden Globe®Awards and the GRAMMY® Awards.

Now, Tove realizes a new strength within femininity on a series of singles for her own Pretty Swede Records/mtheory and more to come.

Watch the new music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/18 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA*

05/19 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA*

06/09 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY>~

06/11 - Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY^^

06/13 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA+

06/14 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD+

06/15 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC+

06/17 - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Manchester, TN^^

07/28 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL^^

07/24 - Float Fest - Gonzalez Colonia, TX^^

07/30 - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival - Montreal, CA^^

*Phoebe Ryan supporting

+Noga Erez supporting

~BUZZ supporting

> Gov Ball After Dark Show

^^Festival Performance