Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9 AM local time.

Aug. 15, 2023

two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly announces her much-anticipated Take Control Tour in North America in support of her acclaimed new EP tori.  

The intimate nine-date trek will take Tori Kelly across North America and begins on September 10, 2023, at The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. It will hit New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping with two nights in Los Angeles, CA on September 25-26. See full routing below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9 AM local time. Fans can go here to purchase tickets. A special pre-sale will be available tomorrow, August 16 at 9 AM local time, where fans can use the code purpleskies for early access. 

On the tour, Tori Kelly will highlight her powerhouse vocal talent, instrumental prowess, and highly magnetic stage presence. Most importantly, it will showcase her newest body of work, the tori EP, live for the first time as an intimate and extra special experience for fans. Released at the end of July, the seven-track project is Kelly’s first since 2020 and shows at her most authentic, confident, and charismatic.  

Billboard proclaimed that the EP “makes clear she’s at her most self-assured,” while Uproxx highlighted “cut” as “one of the best pop songs of the week.” VIBE described the project as where she “embraces all of who she is as an artist, woman, and writer,” while American Songwriter exclaimed that “The seven-track EP illustrates some of Kelly’s most empowered songs to date.” 

Ahead of announcing the tour, Tori Kelly recently gave fans a sneak-peak at what to expect on the road with exclusive live performances for VEVO of three songs from the EP, including “shelter,” “alive if I die,” and “missin u – r&b edit.” Last week Kelly shared the latest official visuals from the album, with the show-stopping and slick music video for EP highlight “cut.”

With tori, one of music's greatest talents is poised to soar to new heights, carried by a collection of new songs that absolutely demand to be heard. 

Tori Kelly Live Dates:

September 10 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club
September 11 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
September 13 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
September 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
September 18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
September 32 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s
September 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
September 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour 
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

About Tori Kelly

Since her debut, Tori Kelly has consistently captivated audiences world-wide with a powerhouse voice, eloquent songcraft, and vibrant spirit. The California native has garnered two GRAMMY® Awards across her career thus far and was nominated for Best New Artist surrounding her first album. The genre-bending artist’s catalog encompasses platinum-certified singles such as “Hollow” and “Should’ve Been Us” as well as gold-certified singles, including “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Nobody Love.”

Her gold-certified 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for the GRAMMY® Award-winning Hiding Place [2018], Inspired by True Events [2019], and A Tori Kelly Christmas [2020]. Now signed to Epic Records, she embarks on her next chapter with a new album due in 2023. New single “missin u,” released this year to much acclaim, showcases the true Tori, highlighting her confidence, charm, and charisma, affirming her status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar.

Expanding her influence across media at large, Tori Kelly has notably starred in the blockbuster animated series Sing and Sing 2 in addition to making appearances on Sesame Street¸ The Masked Singer, American Idol, Rugrats, and more. Beyond collaborations with everyone from Lecrae and Kirk Franklin to Chris Lane, Illenium, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, and Pink Sweat$, she mostly recently teamed up with Justin Bieber for “Name” from his #1 blockbuster album Justice.

The release of tori heralds much more on the horizon. Tori Kelly has fully embraced herself as a woman, a writer, a performer, and an artist. All these elements converge in the ultimate vision for Tori Kelly in 2023 and beyond.  



