Topic Releases New Single LUCKY ONES With Carteblanche

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German electronic artist Topic has released 'Lucky Ones,' a collaboration with the newly formed duo carteblanche, out now via Universal Music.

The single was written almost like a song for a band first, without any thought of the dance production. Topic then took it and turned it into a dance record, introducing a new indietronic sound, following his recent releases including 'Sorry Papi' with Becky G and 'Missing You' with Shimza and A7S.

Carteblanche has had only two releases to its name so far ('The City' via Armada from 2025 and 'telescope' via broke. from 2026), but the duo is made up of GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter/DJ Joshua Grimmett (one half of Goodboys, with writing credits for MEDUZA, Tiësto, ODESZA, Portugal. The Man, Zerb and more) and songwriter/producer Tancrede Rouff.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4xStcEBEoOYfBH0fTMM5hN

About Topic

Topic is one of Germany's most successful electronic artists, with billions of streams across his catalogue. His global smash 'Breaking Me' with A7S has surpassed 6 billion streams worldwide. He has collected multiple gold, platinum, and diamond certifications throughout his career. In 2024, his single 'I Adore You' with HUGEL and Daecolm hit #1 on Beatport's Afro House chart. 'I Adore You' also became Shazam's #1 Global Dance track for multiple weeks. In 2024, Topic launched WILD KID, his own label and party series.

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