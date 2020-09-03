Tony Velour and 100 gecs' Dylan Brady Join Forces for Stadium-Sized Rap Anthem 'EURO PLUG'

The Atlanta rapper, producer and songwriter has released his new single.

Atlanta rapper, producer and songwriter Tony Velour has released his new single "EURO PLUG" produced by and featuring Dylan Brady. With Velour's confident hooks, flows and genre-fusing sensibilities backed by an orchestra of Brady's stabbing rave synths, experimental trap beats and blown out bass, "EURO PLUG" was written and recorded at Dylan Brady's Los Angeles apartment in 30 minutes. "I think Dylan played the beat for me as a joke, but then I ended up recording the hook within like 5 minutes of hearing it to enjoy the joke, then it became fire," Tony Velour tells The FADER . "I felt like Pitbull and Flo Rida at the same time."

Following a consistent output of singles throughout 2018, a standout feature alongside DRAM and Dylan Brady on Injury Reserve's "New Hawaii" last year, quickly followed by his breakthrough Dylan Brady-produced single "PULL UP" that had Pigeons & Planes dub him one of the "Best New Artists" that June, his debut album Vices Hurt in late 2019 which Lyrical Lemonade declared "one of the best projects of the year" and a string of early 2020 tour dates opening for 100 gecs' sold-out "Secret Tour" just before lockdown.

Tony Velour most recently appeared on 100 gecs' Billboard-charting 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues remix album alongside the likes of Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, Injury Reserve, Danny L Harle, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and more, distinctly setting himself apart from a laundry list of prominent artists by expertly transforming the avant-garde "gecgecgec" interlude into a bonafide rap banger alongside Lil West.



Born in Arizona, Tony Velour moved to Atlanta, GA just before high school and it is the city he calls home. Getting into trouble as a teen, Velour finished school in a "small ass town" in West Texas before heading back to Arizona where he continued to hone his craft as an artist. Falling back into bad habits and feeling at a dead-end, Velour relocated to Los Angeles for a few years where he leveled-up both in music and mindset before ultimately finding himself flourishing back in Atlanta.

Watch the new visual here:

