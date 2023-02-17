Tommy Newport Drops New Album 'Glasshead'

Tommy Newport's new album "Glasshead" dropped today.

Newport has collaborated with Grammy nominees EARTHGANG and garnered critical acclaim from The FADER, Complex, Zane Lowe, Interview Magazine, Hypebeast, High Snobiety, Pigeons & Planes, PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade and COLORS to name a few.

Tommy Newport is known for his irresistible falsetto-steeped indie anthems. Born Oliver Milmine in Manchester, England, Newport moved to the United States at a young age, eventually settling in Kansas. There, he picked up the guitar and taught himself how to produce music on his computer. Now based in Los Angeles, Newport has consolidated his style and sound into something rather extraordinary, creating his own funky, psychedelic style of pop.

Garnering a substantial buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager, Newport continued the paramount success with his EP's Tommy Gun, Ultra Mango and Liquid. Now, unveiling his sophomore album Glasshead, the new 10-track release is demonstrative of the artist's growth since his debut album.

Speaking of the new album, Newport shares, "When I make music, I feel my head is made of glass and when I share my music, my thoughts are visible to everyone else. The project bounces around from different genres but stays true to my sound."

Glasshead includes fan favorite "Jackpot" featuring Juno Award winning Toronto rap legend Jazz Cartier, as well as the new focus track "Fate." The song touches on the idea that you can lose the influence you have on someone or something. Newport explains, "What was once in your hands can slip away, the journey of said things being left up to fate or whatever may transpire, in a very common and human way. There's so many instances where fate takes over in the casino of life."

Produced alongside Newport, 4th Pyramid and Afterhrs (Ian Franzino & Andrew Haas), the result is a woozy, laidback song, laced with Newport's staple falsetto vocals. The drums you hear on the track were recorded by two iPhones, after realizing that the kit hadn't been mic'd up properly.

Newport has received musical placements on shows like Search Party, Ballers, Expecting Amy, I Love This For You, Never Have I Ever, Walker, Grand Crew, an Apple iPad commercial and What/If. At only 21 years old, he's built an impressive catalog, toured worldwide with bands including Lime Cordiale.

Tommy Newport - Glasshead Tour (West Coast Dates):

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan

Thursday, April 6, 2023 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

Saturday, April 8, 2023 San Francisco, CA Café Du Nord

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Vancouver, BC Biltmore

Friday, April 14, 2023 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's (early show)

Photo Credit: Unkle Luc