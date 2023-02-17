Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tommy Newport Drops New Album 'Glasshead'

Tommy Newport Drops New Album 'Glasshead'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Tommy Newport's new album "Glasshead" dropped today.

Newport has collaborated with Grammy nominees EARTHGANG and garnered critical acclaim from The FADER, Complex, Zane Lowe, Interview Magazine, Hypebeast, High Snobiety, Pigeons & Planes, PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade and COLORS to name a few.

Tommy Newport is known for his irresistible falsetto-steeped indie anthems. Born Oliver Milmine in Manchester, England, Newport moved to the United States at a young age, eventually settling in Kansas. There, he picked up the guitar and taught himself how to produce music on his computer. Now based in Los Angeles, Newport has consolidated his style and sound into something rather extraordinary, creating his own funky, psychedelic style of pop.

Garnering a substantial buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager, Newport continued the paramount success with his EP's Tommy Gun, Ultra Mango and Liquid. Now, unveiling his sophomore album Glasshead, the new 10-track release is demonstrative of the artist's growth since his debut album.

Speaking of the new album, Newport shares, "When I make music, I feel my head is made of glass and when I share my music, my thoughts are visible to everyone else. The project bounces around from different genres but stays true to my sound."

Glasshead includes fan favorite "Jackpot" featuring Juno Award winning Toronto rap legend Jazz Cartier, as well as the new focus track "Fate." The song touches on the idea that you can lose the influence you have on someone or something. Newport explains, "What was once in your hands can slip away, the journey of said things being left up to fate or whatever may transpire, in a very common and human way. There's so many instances where fate takes over in the casino of life."

Produced alongside Newport, 4th Pyramid and Afterhrs (Ian Franzino & Andrew Haas), the result is a woozy, laidback song, laced with Newport's staple falsetto vocals. The drums you hear on the track were recorded by two iPhones, after realizing that the kit hadn't been mic'd up properly.

Newport has received musical placements on shows like Search Party, Ballers, Expecting Amy, I Love This For You, Never Have I Ever, Walker, Grand Crew, an Apple iPad commercial and What/If. At only 21 years old, he's built an impressive catalog, toured worldwide with bands including Lime Cordiale and collaborated with Grammy nominees EARTHGANG.

Garnering critical acclaim from The FADER, Complex, Zane Lowe, Hypebeast, High Snobiety, Pigeons & Planes, PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade and COLORS to name a few, and with streaming numbers hitting the millions, Tommy Newport continues to shine with his unique soundscape and musical capabilities.

Tommy Newport - Glasshead Tour (West Coast Dates):

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan

Thursday, April 6, 2023 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

Saturday, April 8, 2023 San Francisco, CA Café Du Nord

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Vancouver, BC Biltmore

Friday, April 14, 2023 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's (early show)

Photo Credit: Unkle Luc



Michaël Brun Returns With Clueless Ft. Oxlade Photo
Michaël Brun Returns With 'Clueless Ft. Oxlade'
Michaël Brun unveils his energetic new single entitled “Clueless” featuring Nigerian powerhouse Oxlade released via Astralwerks. Listen to “Clueless” and watch the vibrant and fun Nicholas Buckwalter-directed visualizer, shot the morning after the GRAMMYs in Downtown Los Angeles now. 
HAUSER Debuts New Single Its Not Unusual Photo
HAUSER Debuts New Single 'It's Not Unusual'
The captivating visual album features four new music videos from THE PLAYER collection, including “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Señorita,” “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White,” and “La Isla Bonita,” all released this week. The ever-charming HAUSER debuted a new video each day to celebrate the allure of Valentine’s Day.
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP Thats Life Photo
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP 'That's Life'
Created throughout the past several years, the EP represents a journey for the trio comprised of Zac Carper, Max Kuehn, and Brandon Schwartzel. In the midst of a time when in-person contact was minimized, let alone live concerts were being played and pits were being circled on the floors of sweaty venues, the band found themselves.
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single Bang Bang! Photo
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single 'Bang Bang!'
Breakout pop artist Nessa Barrett unleashes her menacing new track “BANG BANG!”. Boasting a pulse-pounding beat and an insidious bassline, the punk-infused anthem showcases Barrett’s razor-sharp lyrics and knack for unforgettable hooks. It’s the newcomer’s first release since dropping the extended edition of her debut album.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share