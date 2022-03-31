Tombstones in Their Eyes Announce 'A Higher Place' EP

Today, Kitten Robot recording artists TOMBSTONES IN THEIR EYES (TITE) announce their brand new EP A Higher Place, which will be released on April 26, 2022. The follow-up to 2021's critically-acclaimed Looking For A Light, A Higher Place sees TITE expertly wield their signature brand of psychedelic, fuzzed-out rock... this time mixing it in with a more melodic approach.

"I love singing, and now, instead of ten layers of fuzz guitar, it can be six layers of harmonies on some songs, although we still do a lot of fuzz guitar," cheekily noted TITE vocalist/guitarist John Treanor. The new melodies help expand and evolve TITE's sound and has allowed them to write some of their most hypnotic material to date.

"We were super busy writing and recording throughout 2021 and early 2022 and we ended up with a treasure trove of songs! So the EP in a way is a pressure release valve," laughs Treanor. "It let us get some of the finished songs out into the wild while we continue working on the remaining songs for an upcoming album and, possibly, just possibly, another record to follow. Yes, we have that many songs in the works!"

"The band is evolving, which is cool." says Treanor about TITE who released their first abum in 2015. "I've never been in a band that stuck around long enough and released enough material to really see the change occur. "There's such a wide range of songs and sounds now, it's really hard to pigeonhole what we are: Psych Rock? Maybe. Shoegaze? Not so much at this point. Indie Rock? Maybe. Rock and Roll? Yes. It all depends on which song you're playing, really, but all the songs fit into the Tombstones In Their Eyes genre and sound, no matter how disparate their sound."

The six tracks that make up A Higher Place are as diverse in sounds as they are concise. There's the acoustic guitar-laden, almost pop-esque intro track "I Know Why" that eventually explodes into the band's signature fuzzed-out swirl. There's the driving title track that adds flashes of 2000s indie rock to the band's sound and features some of TITE's most memorable guitar riffs and melodies to date.

The six-and-a-half minute psychedelic "I'm Not Living In Fear" is also a highlight on the EP, showcasing the band creating a hypnotic drone that coalesces into choir-like layered background vocals. All of this is accompanied by a self-described "depressive's mantra" that was written to help ease the anxiety and depression Treanor was feeling at the time. The EP closes with the meditative, slow-creeping "The River," which was inspired by finding comfort in life despite hardship.

Like with their previous album, A Higher Place was recorded with longtime collaborate Paul Roessler (T.S.O.L., Josie Cotton, Richie Ramone). "Paul is our producer, friend and pretty much a member of the band at this point," notes Treanor. "His keyboards and harmonies are present all over the EP. We would not be progressing the way we are without Paul." James Cooper also assisted with the recording process, helping oversee the writing and recording process with Treanor as well as providing quality control, opinions, midi/drum programming, synths and odd sounds.

Long time guitarist/bassist Josh Drew ended up leaving the band on positive terms due to being busy with two young children and work. As a permanent replacement for longtime guitarist/bassist Josh Drew due to family commitments, bassist Nic Nifoussi joined the lineup and played on the new EP. Longtime friend of the band Courtney Davies (Fourwaycross, The Roogs) also joined as an official backup vocalist and is also featured on the new EP.