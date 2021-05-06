Tom Petty's Video for 'Drivin' Down to Georgia' Premieres

The official video for Tom Petty's "Drivin' Down to Georgia," a previously unreleased song from 1992, is premiering today. More nostalgic for the South than anything else, the performance restates Thomas Wolfe's warning: "You can't go home again." The video was directed by Alison Tavel and features archival footage by Martyn Atkins and Heartbreaker Ron Blair. Watch/share the video below.

"Drivin' Down to Georgia" is featured on Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) which debuted at #8 on Billboard's Top Album Sales and #5 on the Current Rock Albums chart. The songs were previously released on the limited-edition Super Deluxe 9-LP and 5-CD versions of 2020's Gold-certified Wildflowers & All The Rest and are now available on all digital streaming platforms for the first time, as well as CD and limited-edition gold vinyl (exclusively via TomPetty.com and indie retail stores). The black vinyl version is due tomorrow, May 7.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producers Rick Rubin and Mike Campbell worked to finalize the album in 1994. The release offers fans further deep access into the writing and recording of Wildflowers, as well as realizing the full vision of the project as Tom had always intended.

The collection was produced by Ryan Ulyate, who listened to 245 reels of 24-track tape, revealing Tom and his collaborators' evolutionary process and finding the group willing to do whatever it took to discover the essence and magic in the material.

Watch here: