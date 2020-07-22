Tom King Releases New Single 'Be That for Me'

18-year-old Tom King is a seminal young talent from Guildford ready to carve out his path in UK music with third single "Be That for Me".

Listen below!

Emerging into the ether with his emotive debut release "why are you here?", Tom swiftly followed this up with the subtly explosive "No Mans Land", accompanied by poignant visuals created by celebrated director Pedro Romhanyi (Pulp's 'Common People', Blur's 'Parklife') in just two days during lockdown.

With his blend of pure vocal talent and quietly expressive style as well as the cultural touchpoints seen thus far, "Be That for Me" adds to the artist's distinctive, growing discography as an intoxicatingly swimming tale of heartbreak sure to continue the intrigue already being formed around the young homegrown star.

Speaking on "Be That for Me", King elaborates: "I wrote 'Be That for Me' on my own in the Music School at Frensham when I was boarding. I remember just being so upset by that feeling of being in love with someone and them not feeling the same way back. I always loved the lyrics and melody, but felt it needed a different arrangement. I played it to Paul Aiden. He loved it and translated it onto the guitar and gave it the more up tempo feel that it has now."

The scenic location of the sweeping, cinematic music video has fond memories for the artist, who went through a life-changing transition when he dropped out of a stifling school then moved to nearby Frensham Heights for a more soul-nurturing experience.

Amidst the ever-changing landscape of pop, something remarkable is stirring within the musician, whose powerfully intimate songwriting, stripped-back instrumentals, and searing vocals have set him on the trajectory for success. It is this minimalism that truly showcases his triumphant vocal prowess and far-reaching range - which quivers on a falsetto, then commandeers the ear on its deeper hues.

Emerging as one of the foremost breakout names coming out of the UK right now, his trajectory towards the upper echelons of the pop sphere alongside primary acts like Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran is imminent.

Related Articles View More Music Stories