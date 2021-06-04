Todrick Hall Releases New Single 'Boys in the Ocean'

Todrick Hall is celebrating Pride with the release of his new album, Femuline, on June 8th. The album's lead single, "Boys In The Ocean," is an irresistible funk jam that rides along an infectious bassline and guitar licks, primed for summer escapism. Preview HERE.

Femuline follows Hall's 2020 EP Quarantine Queen and exudes a new confidence and power, with plenty of dancefloor-ready tracks. Hall's magnetic charisma shines through and his cheeky lyricism is an embodiment of his larger-than-life persona.

Hall says, "It has taken me years and years, even after coming out, to be this comfortable embracing my masculine and feminine sides. I'm so excited to give people permission to live as their fullest and truest selves with this music that I handcrafted specifically for the gay community. But I also feel that my music will resonate with people of all age groups and from all backgrounds."

Another standout moment on the album is "Queen," a defiant statement of self-empowerment and a strut-ready anthem in the making. Hall declares, "I was born with glitter running through my veins, I don't give a f*** what people say... I was born to be a queen."

Femuline also features Hall working with a host of famous names. His collaboration with the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan, delivers "Fabulosity," while Nicole Scherzinger features on "Show Off" extending his perfectly poised pop proficiency. Teaming up with Brandy on the sparkling showcase "Click Clack" sashays with throwback R&B style, Tyra Banks brings authentic fashionista vibes to "FASHÓN," while TS Madison's feature on "D*** This Big" results in the kitsch-heavy hip-hop tune.

The album was written entirely by Hall, with production from the Grammy-winning Wiidope (Nicole Scherzinger, Ciara) and Jeeve (Bruno Mars, Britney Spears). Femuline is now available to pre-order / pre-save HERE.

Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texas town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on "American Idol" to international attention through "RuPaul's Drag Race" and ultimately commanded a huge global following on social media. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes including "Kinky Boots," "Chicago" and "Waitress" and was featured as the dance captain on the BBC's "Greatest Dancer." His profile continued to explode in the wake of his COVID-19 themed anthem "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs" which he followed with hosting duties for Global Pride 2020 for YouTube.

Billboard's cover story summarized his mass appeal: "He's part old-school theatre showman, part new-school internet personality, part drag queen... he's also pushing the boundaries of LGBTQ representation in a business that has historically been unwelcoming to queer people of color."

Listen here: