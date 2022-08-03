Tobias Dray Releases New Single 'FUK IT'

Up next in his string of deviant from the mainstream releases, French producer turned rock emblem Tobias Dray today releases "FUK IT" with an equally as angsty official video. After watching fans voraciously open the pit to this song night after night on his sold-out headline tour of Europe and Canada this summer, Dray was straining at the leash to get this song out into the ether.

Today's single is nothing short of a middle finger to societal constraints. With lyrics like, "If I wanna dance, I do it / If I wanna scream, I do it/ If I make a scene, I do" listeners are brought into how little Dray cares if anyone has something to say about how he chooses to express himself.

In the official video directed by Martin Klapperbein, we see Dray take on the role of a disgruntled businessman who has been pushed past his brink by his boss. Trashing his office and then evolving into an anime style Joker-esque villain, he takes to the streets of New York for an overly animated, disorienting whirlwind of a breakdown. This descent into madness matches the manic energy of the track. From how the video was publicly filmed, you can tell that Dray truly doesn't care at all what people think of him.

On the single, Dray said, "I wanted to create myself as a character who goes nuts, and is too tired from overthinking and taking care of stuff that doesn't matter."

Earlier this year, Dray released the cinematic "Bottle of Bombay" and the bass-driven world of "Espada Primo." These two releases, along with today's, are heavily influenced by his affinity for anime. This year's releases have been met with praise from the likes of Consequence, The FADER and EUPHORIA, and he's only getting started.

At only 25 years old, Tobias Dray already has a decade in the music industry under his belt. A well-polished producer turned recording artist, the French musician is an agitator of what the indie-electronic genre typically entails. Having lived in Paris, London, Toronto, and soon heading to New York, Dray's music has a depth that could only be crafted by someone prone to open-minded experimentation across the globe.

Dray recognizes the role of a musician as a savvy marketer of their own brand and has built an online army of supporters, from millions of followers on TikTok, to his Spotify listenership that is quickly closing in on 1 million people monthly. His music has received early nods from Spotify, winning him coveted positions on the covers of the Lorem and Fresh Finds playlists.

His most streamed track to date "HMU" has garnered over 11 million streams on Spotify alone. Earlier this summer, Dray set out on a sold-out headline tour of Europe and Canada in support of his latest releases. The rest of this year will see an influx of new releases as the artist continues to push the envelope.

Watch the new music video here: