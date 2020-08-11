To Write Love on Her Arms Announces 'Worth Living For' Campaign

The campaign is in Honor of World Suicide Prevention Day.

The mental health non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms just announced its 9th annual campaign to honor World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) and National Suicide Prevention Week (September 6-12).This year's campaign revolves around the statement: "Worth living for."

The campaign statement was inspired by words written and performed by artist Levi The Poet. When asked what the statement represents and what the organization hopes to achieve through the global campaign, Co-Executive Director Lindsay Kolsch shared:

"This year has been hard for so many people - disruption and disconnection, uncertainty and changes - have become a part of our everyday lives. We know that people need other people and that connection is important not to us just as humans, but to our mental health as well. We want this year's campaign to focus on the things that bring us hope, the things that are worth living for - collectively and personally. We believe that having this conversation and connecting those struggling to mental health resources can be life-saving."

People can participate by purchasing the organization's World Suicide Prevention Day pack, joining the conversation online using #WorthLivingFor and #WSPD20, and tagging @TWLOHA, and by donating to the campaign. TWLOHA will directly invest every dollar from the campaign into sponsoring 3,500 counseling sessions and supporting 45,000 searches for free or affordable mental health care using their FIND HELP Tool.

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, TWLOHA has donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries.

To get involved, go to www.worthlivingfor.com.

For more information on To Write Love on Her Arms, please visit: www.twloha.com.

