Tisoki Releases 'IT'S OK' Featuring Kozze

Fueled by melodic interludes and trunk-thumping bass kicks, Tisoki drops a reassuring ode to hedonism in "IT'S OK," featuring sung-rap vocals from Kozze. "IT'S OK" is the first single from Tisoki's forthcoming sophomore EP for Dim Mak, set to arrive in early 2020.

"IT'S OK" follows Tisoki's recent Razor Blades EP, which dropped on Dim Mak in September. The five track offering showcased a mixture of sad boy vibes, dubstep, trap, and low-end frequencies across cutting edge dancefloor anthems and melody-driven songs alike. YourEDM exclaimed that the EP "...manages to find a terrific balance between creative and appropriately heavy." The same can be said about "IT'S OK," which sees Tisoki take an innovative approach to dubstep production, delicately balancing festival-ready bass drops with head-nodding hip hop-inspired beats, leaving plenty of room for Kozze to spit captivating rhymes about carefree youth.





2019 saw Tisoki emerge as a frontrunner in the next wave of bass music. He maintained omnipresence in the live music circuit, making numerous appearances at festivals across North America including Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Milwaukee Summerfest and Lost Lands. Additionally, he sold out dates on his own headline tours and even brought his show overseas to China. Closing out the year with a bang, Tisoki is confirmed to ring in 2020 at Insomniac's Countdown NYE festival taking place in San Bernardino, CA at the NOS Events Center.