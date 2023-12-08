Tiny Meat Gang Return With New Track 'Washed' Feat. Bbno$

With over 500 million streams and counting, entertainers and co-founders of TMG Studios, Tiny Meat Gang—Cody Ko and Noel Miller—release their highly anticipated new track and video “WASHED” featuring bbno$ via Arista Records today.

Staying true to Tiny Meat Gang's comedic rap roots, “WASHED” is the duo's first single release since 2021. Cody and Noel commented, “For the past few years, our focus has been on growing our podcast network and building out TMG Studios but we have quietly worked on this track with BBNO$ in the background. We're so excited to bring our audience, WASHED, a light-hearted song that has some humor and a little bounce. It was great to work with BBNO$ and the Arista team and we appreciate our audiences' patient anticipation for the latest TMG music, we hope you enjoy!”

bbno$, whom you may know from his viral hits “Lalala with Y2k” and “Edamame ft Rich Brian'' just released his third collaborative album with Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 3. He has been a long time friend of Noel and Cody and was excited to finally make this record happen.

bbno$ added,“Three loyal boys, this is an anthem for people who love their girlfriends.”

About TMG:

Tiny Meat Gang is the joint venture of comedians, entertainers, and digital megastars, Cody Ko & Noel Miller. Together, the two founded TMG Studios, a podcast network comprised of the ‘next big things' in entertainment and boasts over 200M+ views/listens across the network and six shows within their orbit.

TMG Studios is anchored by the Spotify Top 10 Comedy podcast, “Tiny Meat Gang,” hosted by Cody & Noel. Together, the two multi-hyphenates have embarked on a sold-out global comedy tour, headlined at Just for Laughs, Outside Lands, Nashville Comedy Festival, and more. Cody and Noel have also found great success and a cult-like following with their original music with over 250 million streams on Spotify and 20 million music video streams across YouTube.

The two have been featured across global publications including AdAge, New York Times, Forbes, Variety, Billboard and more. Together the two share over 25 million followers across socials and continue to transcend platforms and generations with their talent.

Photo Credit: Sarah Partain Photography