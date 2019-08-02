Timmy Trumpet and Martin Jensen Unveil High-Octane New Single RUBBER BANDS

Multi-platinum selling artists Timmy Trumpet and Martin Jensen have teamed up for their stripped-back new single 'Rubber Bands', out now via TMRW Music & disco:wax.



A certified dancefloor smasher, the track utilises a high-energy kick drum, infectious vocals and the deepest of drops. A clear departure from the more pop-oriented sound Jensen has commanded in previous releases, 'Rubber Bands' marks his first release since summer smash 'Nobody', a collaboration with global superstar James Arthur that has generated 57 million Spotify streams to date.

Listen here:



DJ and live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet is best known for global hit 'Freaks', a single that has over 500 million streams online, is gold-certified in the US and 6x platinum-certified in Australia. He has also collaborated with everyone from Hardwell, Steve Aoki and KSHMR to ALOK, Carnage, Vini Viciand Blasterjaxx, while rocking the main stage at the likes of Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, World Club Dome, Airbeat-One and Electric Love Festival this summer. His current single, 'World At Our Feet', has clocked up over 13 million online streams and counting, and he can boast the title of the only DJ and instrumentalist to play in space.



Danish producer Martin Jensen is best known for his 2016 breakthrough hit 'Solo Dance', which has garnered over 500 million Spotify streams and earned multi-platinum certification in over 14 countries. Since then, the producer's range of pop-focused singles have seen him rack up collaborations with acts such as The Vamps and James Arthur while amassing over one billion Spotify streams in his career to date.



Securing a spot in the DJ Mag 'Top 100' list for the past three consecutive years, Jensen has performed across various festivals and clubs, including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza and London's iconic Ministry of Sound for his sold-out headline performance in February.



Currently in the midst of a global tour, Jensen recently performed twice in China, and will return to Europe for a slew of gigs in the coming months, including SW4 in London. Jumping across both sides of the Atlantic, Jensen can be seen performing at Washington's Echostage, as well as Summer Waves and Moon Light Summer in Mexico.



'Rubber Bands' demonstrates Timmy Trumpet and Martin Jensen's versatility as they shift back towards the dancefloor.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You