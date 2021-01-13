Timmy Brown Releases New Single 'Play It By Beer'

Country riser and New England-native Timmy Brown has a brand new single called "Play It By Beer" out today. The song takes the listener right back to their hometown bars where they loved to hangout, party and see all their old friends. It provides a much needed three minute escape from the COVID-19 pandemic and provides the listener with a take on first love and fun as it plays off of the classic phrase adding a uniquely country element. Listen to the song below.

"'Play It By Beer' was always a phrase my friends and I used to say back home. It definitely fits in with the theme of what we all are going through right now and having to just go with the flow!" says Timmy Brown.

The song was written by Josh Gleave and Charlotte Sands. Gleave, who also produces Brown, is a frequent collaborator of Country hitmaker and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Young.

Originally from Massachusetts, Timmy Brown developed his love for country music at a young age knowing eventually he wanted to end up in Nashville. Getting his start early on by developing a large fan base in his hometown, Timmy was able to release his debut EP Leave This Town to much regional success. This EP tips its hat to country music and shows the versatility of the budding star.

In the fall of 2017, Brown auditioned for Season One of the "American Idol" reboot on ABC and finished in the top sixty contestants. In 2019, Brown was voted New England Country Music's Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Timmy Brown has opened for a number of popular artists including Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, LANCO, and Lindsey Ell. Brown's latest album Good Life, produced by Josh Gleave, is set to release in 2021 with a track-list of ten first class, brand new songs. Track four from the album, "Play It By Beer", will appear as the album's single and accompanied by a new music video that will be released later this month. Also appearing on Good Life, is "If You Were Here" dedicated to Brown's beloved grandmother, who pushed Brown to pursue his dream of a music career.

