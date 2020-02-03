Tim Montana Releases New Single 'Bury Me By The Bonfire'

Emerging country artist Tim Montana continues to bring the heat with his new single "Bury Me By the Bonfire," released on Friday. Alongside Montana, the single was co-written with Mat Best, Jarred Taylor and CJ Solar, and produced by Micah Wilshire. With a unique blend of country and rock elements, the powerful single transports listeners to Montana's hallowed bonfire.

"This song embodies what I love doing and always have, sitting around a bonfire with friends which is exactly how this song began. In about 20 minutes, I had the chorus written and once we posted a little clip on YouTube, fans began requesting it constantly," proclaims Montana. "Next thing I knew, I was facetiming Mat Best, Jarred Taylor and CJ Solar to get their help finishing the song and it all just fell together. Micah Wilshire crushed it in the studio and now I can't wait to hear what the fans think now that they finally get the full version."

Tim Montana was born and raised in Butte, Montana and consistently remained passionate about making his musical dreams happen. After an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Montana made his way out of Big Sky Country and moved to Nashville to pursue his passion. Shortly after his move, Montana signed to Spirit Music Group and caught the eye of ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons. He has since continued releasing music that speaks to country and rock fans alike, further making a name for himself in Music City.

Recently, Montana's music has garnered support from Charlie Sheen, Kid Rock, Rob O'Neill, and the Nashville Predators, among others. His recent collaboration with Big Sky Cigars has further shown Montana's ability to connect with audiences outside of music. "Bury Me By the Bonfire" is the fourth single from Montana's new album set to release February 14.

Photo Credit: Chris Douglas





