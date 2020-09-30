Tim McGraw Releases Amazon Original Reimagined Version of 'Something Like That'

Listen to the new mix below!

Today Tim McGraw has released a reimagined version of his hit song "Something Like That" from his 1999 album A Place In The Sun, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"This is one of my favorite songs to play live," says McGraw. "It always takes the energy level up a notch and it's just a lot of fun. We let the fans pick a closing song from our Here On Earth Livestream Experience and this was their choice. It's a stripped-down acoustic version of the song, something you don't get to hear us do very often with this one. We hope you like it."

McGraw's original recording of "Something Like That" went all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart after it's release in 1999, and went on to become the top-played radio single in any musical genre in the 2000s according to Nielsen. This past August, McGraw released his sixteenth solo album, Here on Earth, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country chart, his seventeenth appearance in the chart's top position. Last week he performed the song "I Called Mama" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the playlist "Fresh Country," the best place to find the freshest tracks in country music. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Tim McGraw" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Tim McGraw, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles