Tillian Releases New Single 'Anthem'

Today, Los Angeles-based alternative singer, songwriter, and producer Tilian shares his latest single and music video, "Anthem": LISTEN HERE and watch the video below.

"Anthem" is an electro-pop sizzler that hints at spiritual awakening. Tilian wrote the song after a creative breakthrough, finding inspiration during a difficult time. The accompanying video, directed by Dillon Novak, plays off of that energy with surreal yet stunning visuals.

"'Anthem' is the release of energy that follows a sacred epiphany," Tilian says about the track. "In that moment you are so mentally and physically in tune it becomes effortless to discern truth from vanity, substance from pretense, value from worthlessness. It's the perfect alignment of perception and anatomy where imaginative ammunition flows through you in a waterfall of clarity. Precious, blissful and untouchable, it's that rarest hour of passion every writer dreams about."

"Anthem" is a follow-up to the recently released track "Dose" - his first offerings since the release of his 2018 album The Skeptic, which debuted on the Billboard charts at #1 Alternative New Artist, #2 Top New Artists, and #5 Alternative. To date, the project has garnered over 40M global streams and two music videos with over 1M views each, proving the excitement and potential for the burgeoning alt-pop artist. More recently, he collaborated with Marigolds+Monsters and Travis Barker on the exciting single "Falling out of Rhythm." With more new music on the very near horizon, 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Tilian.

