TikTok Star Addison Grace Shares Second Single 'Makes Me Sick'

Today, Salt Lake City-based musician and TikTok star, Addison Grace, releases his highly-anticipated second single, "Makes Me Sick," out everywhere now, along with a symbolic video.

"Makes Me Sick" arrives as the follow-up track to vulnerable fan-favorite, "I Wanna Be A Boy," where Grace discovers more of themselves and their gender identity, feeling best with they/he pronouns. Even prior to its official release, fans, who Grace affectionately refers to as "friends," immediately gravitated towards the track after Grace posted a demo of the track in December 2020.

Since it hit streaming services on January 21st, "I Wanna Be A Boy," has garnered over 439,000 streams on Spotify alone. Amongst those fans is Glasse Factory who wrote, "I Wanna Be a Boy" is immensely touching in both writing and sound. Grace's hard-earned ability of singing shines beautifully in every second of the track, as he speaks about who he wishes he was, and coming to terms with the difficulty of acceptance." TREMG called the track, "a tender exploration of identity over an acoustic guitar and thumping beat."

The latest release, "Makes Me Sick," produced by Cameron Hale (Claud, Neon Trees, Khalid), describes the fervent desire to protect a good relationship, and the fear one might screw it up. Grace delicately sings over soft guitar plucks, "I'll try to ruin this / like my life depends / If I'm being honest / I'm lovesick and I don't want this to end."

Grace describes the careful balance that exists when one is feeling so happy in a relationship, the thought of losing it, or ruining it, becomes terrifying--a true anthem for lovesickness. When speaking to the origin of the track, Grace explains, "I had the idea to write Makes Me Sick because of a phone call with my best friend. She told me, "I feel so happy that I feel sick". The phrase made me think about how sometimes, when we feel so happy and like everything is perfect-we also feel terrified that we'll somehow sabotage it. So the entire song is about that back and forth feeling of being so happy in a relationship/situation that, at the same time, you're also making yourself sick with worry of possibly messing it all up."

Directed by Sydney Ostrander (Chloe Moriondo, Beach Bunny) in Detroit, MI, the "Makes Me Sick" video shows Grace receiving fresh flowers each day from a devoted secret admirer, only to quickly destroy them, using everything from knives and scissors, to a lighter and a blender. Much like the budding relationship, the flowers are repeatedly ruined, only to be finally, unwillingly accepted at the end as Grace surrenders to the relentless affection. While receiving love can be daunting as the fear of heartbreak and pain can often lurk around the corner, Grace ultimately decides succumbing to love is worth the risk.

Addison Grace explains the video, "represents being young, stubborn, and pushing love away because of that. Then, finding that no matter how unlovable you've been told you are, no matter how much you try to sabotage that love-it'll still find you and you have to learn how to accept it at some point. In this case, accepting flowers from a secret admirer."

Watch the official music video here: