Through Fire Announces 'The Holiday Havok Tour'

Hard rockers Through Fire whose single "All Animal" has been #1 for the last two weeks on the Octane Big Uns Countdown have just announced The Holiday Havok Tour. The tour starts on December 5th in Chippewa Falls, WI and wraps up December 15th in Waterloo, IA. The tour will include special guests BRKN LOVE, Saul and Dead Posey.

Tickets are on sale at http://throughfiremusic.com

Through Fire VIP Packages are available here: https://www.national-acts.com/throughfire

"We're so excited to hit the road and headline the HOLIDAY HAVOCK TOUR! The whole line up is incredible and we're all looking forward to putting on a show YOU WILL REMEMBER!!" - Through Fire guitarist Justin McCain.

"We are extremely excited to be going on tour this December with all these great bands. This lineup is the next generation of rock. We are all beyond stoked to be on this. Christmas really did come early this year!" - BRKN LOVE.

"We are pumped up to hit the road on the Holiday Havok tour with our friends in Through Fire! We have a lot of amazing things going on right now and this will be a great run to end off such a big year for SAUL.. See you EQUALS on the road!" - Saul's lead guitarist Zach Bedsaul.

"We're lookin' forward to bringing some twisted Yuletide spirits to the Holiday Havok tour with Through Fire this winter..." - Dead Posey.

The Holiday Havok Tour Dates:



December 5- Chippewa Falls, WI/ Every Buddy's Bar

December 6- Belvidere, IL/ The Apollo Theater

December 7- Racine, WI/ Route 20

December 8- Cincinnati, OH/ Riverfront Live

December 10- Heath, OH/ Muddy Creek Saloon

December 11- Flint, MI/ The Machine Shop

December 12- Joliet, IL/ The Forge

December 13- Madison, WI/ The Annex

December 14- Springfield, IL/ Boondocks (No BRKN Love)

December 15- Waterloo, IA/ Spicoli's





Related Articles View More Music Stories