Third Man Records To Host Daily Live-Streamed Performances

Third Man Records has announced Third Man Public Access, a series of daily live-streamed performances to take place from their famed Blue Room in their Nashville headquarters. Tune in today and every day at 12pm CT. Performances begin today with a set from new age pedal steel player Luke Schneider. Be sure to check Third Man's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages for daily performance information, with a full schedule to be rolled out soon.

Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions. Artists being restricted from their audiences though? We're not sure what greatness can come from that. Third Man has a big empty blue room, cameras, internet access, and TONS of talented friends and family who are out of work, so they're putting this all to use starting today at 12pm CT.

Head to the Third Man Records Youtube channel today and every day at 12pm CT for the foreseeable future to watch and hear Third Man's favorite artists sharing whatever is inspiring them during this impossibly dystopian moment in time. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only "live" music / poetry / puppet shows / some sort of human connection can provide.

Please be assured that they will have fewer than 10 people in the Blue Room (and at TMR HQ in general), and everyone is staying more than 6 ft apart. Third Man will be including Venmo and Paypal handles for you to tip your entertainers - please give what you can.





