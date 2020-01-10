Thievery Corporation Announce New Album SYMPHONIK

Thievery Corporation, the brainchild of acclaimed artists Eric Hilton and Rob Garza, are pleased to announce the Friday, April 3 release of their brand new album, Symphonik (pre-order). Hilton & Garza, in association with Mason Bate's KC Jukebox, played a historic concert on May 15, 2017 accompanied by the orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The show saw Thievery Corporation live show staples reimagined with orchestral arrangements commissioned from some of today's leading young classical composers.



To honor this show and inspiration it provided, Thievery Corporation have created a full album to commemorate the now-legendary concert. Recorded with Prague's FILMharmonic Orchestra, along with the Thievery Corporation live band and the superb engineering and co-production by longtime collaborator Gianmaria Conti, Symphonik is led by a brand new rendition of "Lebanese Blonde," which originally appeared on Thievery's 2000 album, The Mirror Conspiracy. Listen below!

Symphonik track listing:

Heaven's Gonna Burn Your Eyes

Love Has No Heart

Ghetto Matrix

Passing Stars

Until The Morning

Depth Of My Soul

Sweet Tides

Lebanese Blonde

Weapons of Distraction

Forgotten People

Marching The Hate Machines





Related Articles View More Music Stories