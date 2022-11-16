Thievery Corporation And Special Guest Emancipator Come to Kings Brooklyn, December 8

Genre-defying electronic music duo Thievery Corporation will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, December 8 at 9PM ET with special guest Emancipator. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209935®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Fthievery-corporation%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Twenty-five years into their genre-defying electronic music career, Thievery Corporation's founding principles of D.I.Y. and inclusion have become key themes in mainstream social conversation. After a dozen highly acclaimed full-length albums, remix LPs, concert recordings, and over two decades of incendiary live performances that have thrilled audiences worldwide, Thievery Corporation's music and message is more relevant and important now than ever.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility.