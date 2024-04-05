Theo Kandel Unveils New Single 'Lunch' and Signs To Nettwerk

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC-born, LA-based singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Theo Kandel unveils his new single "Lunch," alongside the news of signing with Nettwerk Music Group. Theo's musical approach centers on capturing the essence of everyday life and infusing it with a sense of wonder. This ethos permeates his finely crafted folk tunes, infused with just the right amount of rock energy, propelling him to quiet stardom with millions of streams and packed shows.

"Lunch" features gentle acoustic guitar and lively banjo as Theo delves into the warmth of new love, drawing inspiration from Frank O'Hara's "Lunch Poems" collection.

"The chorus is lifted from the final stanza of 'Steps,' one of my favorite poems from the collection," Theo explains. "'Lunch' is about discovering a love so profound that it elicits laughter from sheer disbelief that such beauty could be found. It's a song of yearning and longing, building towards a cathartic release."

Theo initially picked up the violin at four years old. He later found his voice through experimentation with different musical genres, blending indie, pop, and electronic music elements while preserving the folk roots evident in his current work.

Following a string of "test releases," he made his mark in 2021 with his debut EP, Spin Cycle, earning praise from publications like FLAUNT and Ones To Watch.

Theo continued to evolve his sound, culminating in his 2022 EP, What if it all works out in the end?, featuring standout tracks like "Me & All My Friends Have Got the Blues," reminiscent of folk legends such as Jackson C. Frank and James Taylor. His journey led him to sign with Nettwerk following the release of his stripped-down EP, Somewhere Along the Trail, Vol. 1, with its lead single, "Flight to JFK," amassing over 470k streams to date. Alongside headlining his shows, he supported acts like Evan Honer, ROSIE, and the iconic John Oates.

Returning to his hometown for a creative retreat, Theo immersed himself in the recording process at Grand Street Recording, the former location of the historic Hit Factory, promising more captivating music on the horizon.