The White Stripes Share 'Fell In Love With A Girl' Live Video

The White Stripes are continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2001 third studio album, White Blood Cells, with today's YouTube premiere of their legendary February 2002 performance of "Fell in Love With A Girl" on Top of the Pops. Watch the newly remastered performance in HD now on The White Stripes' YouTube channel.

The band also recently released White Blood Cells (Deluxe), a newly expanded digital edition now including a bonus live performance of the classic album, recorded in its entirety at Detroit, MI's famed Gold Dollar on June 7, 2001. An electrifying rendition of "I'm Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman," filmed at the Gold Dollar, is streaming now at YouTube.

Hailed by Rolling Stone upon its original July 3, 2001 release for "fusing inescapable, eerily eternal melodies with dirty-ass, brain-scrambling riffs," White Blood Cells will return to record store shelves everywhere later this year with a standard black vinyl edition arriving Friday, October 22; pre-orders are available now. In addition, limited edition red-and-white pinwheel colored vinyl will arrive that same day at Third Man Records Nashville & Detroit as well as at select independent record stores nationwide. Additional details will be unveiled soon.

As part of the White Blood Cells 20th anniversary celebration, the album has also been remastered in HD from the original tape using the Plangent Process to hear on all digital retailers & streaming services offering high quality audio functionality, alongside HD remasters of The White Stripes' self-titled 1999 debut album and 2003's milestone Elephant. Additional White Stripes albums will be available in HD later this year. A special $7.99 limited time anniversary album sale on the entire White Stripes catalog has begun on iTunes as well, and fans can check out Apple Music's Essential Albums feature on The White Stripes just in time for the anniversary. Amazon Music has also launched a (RE)Discover playlist dedicated to The White Stripes which highlights White Blood Cells, as well as the rest of the band's catalog.

Photo Credit: Patrick Pantano