The White Stripes Release 'Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)'

Ten years after its unofficial release, The Glitch Mob's acclaimed underground remix of The White Stripes' global anthem "Seven Nation Army" is officially available digitally everywhere worldwide - LISTEN HERE. The remix is joined by a brand new mind-bending music video directed by Stripmall (YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Lil Baby, Lil Skies) which brings the original music video into a whole new dimension.

"Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)" will also be available as a 7-inch vinyl single on July 9. The standard black vinyl is available for pre-order now at thirdmanstore.com. A limited-edition red vinyl 7-inch will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Nashville & Detroit, as well as at select independent record stores around the world on July 9. Both versions will feature "Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)" on the A-side, backed with a Third Man Records logo etching on the B-side.

The White Stripes x The Glitch Mob's "Seven Nation Army" remix was also released as a state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) on Wednesday, exclusively via Nifty Gateway. Created in partnership with Strangeloop Studios, an LA-based new media company, the collection featured 6 unique pieces, including a one-of-one full song visualizer which also came with a 7" vinyl test pressing of the remix. To see the collection and learn more, visit niftygateway.com.

Additionally, Third Man & The White Stripes recently unveiled Vault Package #48: White Blood Cells XX, a 20th anniversary companion to the White Stripes' landmark 2001 album. The package includes a red vinyl LP containing 13 previously unreleased tracks, a separate white LP containing a previously unreleased live recording from Headliner's in Louisville, KY, an hour-long DVD featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the White Blood Cells recording process, and a 12" x 12" full-color booklet containing rare posters and flyers, unseen photos and more, all housed in a custom slipcase cover. Subscriptions for White Blood Cells XX are available now through April 30, 2021 at 12:00 AM midnight CST exclusively at www.thirdmanrecords.com. Stay tuned for more White Blood Cells 20th anniversary celebrations to come later this year.

Last year saw the release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits, available now via Third Man Records and Columbia Records digitally and on vinyl (2xLP black vinyl) and CD around the world. The first-ever official anthology of recordings from the iconic rock duo, The White Stripes Greatest Hits debuted at #1 on both Billboard's "Current Rock Albums" and "Current Alternative Albums" charts upon its December release in the US. In addition, The White Stripes Greatest Hits entered Billboard's "Vinyl Albums" chart at #2 while also reaching #4 on the "Top Albums" and "Top Current Albums" charts.

Watch the video here: