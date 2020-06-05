The Waterboys Announce New Album GOOD LUCK, SEEKER

The Waterboys, one of the most creative, loved and literate bands of the last four decades, return this summer with their 14th studio album Good Luck, Seeker. The first track to go live is the seven-minute mash-up manifesto 'My Wanderings In The Weary Land'.

Listen below!



Comprising dramatic spoken-word over wild, relentless genre-busting music, 'My Wanderings In The Weary Land' might just be the greatest rock'n'roll record ever made - and one that is darkly appropriate for our weird, wired times.



Is it psychedelic soul? Is it trance? Is it punk? Whatever it is, it's the first taste of Good Luck, Seeker, which will be released on August 21st via Cooking Vinyl.

Click Here To Pre-order the album.

