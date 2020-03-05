The Warlocks Announce 10th Studio Album

Los Angeles' seasoned psychedelic rock group THE WARLOCKS ready for the release of their tenth studio album The Chain on April 3rd via Los Angeles-based Cleopatra Records. "Creamy, dreamy, glass breaking-style storytelling," describes frontman Bobby Hecksher of their soon-to-be released acid-soaked new album. The first single "Double Life" was released today through streaming platforms to prep fans for what's to come. Preorders launched today as well.



The Chain was recorded by The Warlocks over the course of a few weeks and co-produced by Hecksher and Rob Campanella at Campanella's Figment Studios in Lake Hollywood, CA. From the hammer falling on you ("Dear Son") to not being able to escape the system ("Mr. Boogieman") to somebody not being who they really are ("Double Life") to making mistakes and time passing you by ("I'm Not Good Enough") - The Warlocks examine life and our justice system.

"We're telling a story this time," Hecksher explains about the album's ripped-from-the-headlines concept, which he says had been percolating for a few years before it suddenly came to him with the delirious intensity of a fever-soaked dream, like that "out-of-body experience you get at a show when you're drenched in sweat and suddenly feel so alive."



That concept, Hecksher affirms, is based around "a Bonnie and Clyde-ish twenty-something couple who rob a bank but get caught and then are cast down the bottomless pit of our justice system. The main characters, Rocky and Diamond, come from different means and thus have very different outcomes. It's a loose collection of 'you got f*cked and swept under the rug' type feelings revealed amid happy songs about their relationship, provided as a kind of relief."



"I've been reading lots of articles about our justice system" Hecksher vows. "I've also been watching a lot of real-life/fictionalized prison TV series. All these young adults are caught committing very low-level crimes, but they end up getting these huge bits of their lives taken away from them. The ones who have money usually fair better."





Related Articles View More Music Stories