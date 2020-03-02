The Venomous Pinks Release New Single 'Hold On'

Tempe, AZ all-female punk rock trio The Venomous Pinks has released a new single and music video titled "Hold On".

The track appears on their upcoming album "I Want You".

Guitarist and vocalist Drea Doll calls the new song, "A coming of age punk anthem that gives a lifeline for those struggling to keep a dream alive."

Catch The Venomous Dolls on tour in March/April. See dates below.

If members of Bikini Kill and TSOL musically collided in a Russ Myer movie, the soundtrack scoring the scene would be orchestrated by The Venomous Pinks. Hailing from Mesa, Arizona the three-piece trio creates an unapologetically, uniquely addictive, in-your-face punk sound, that instantly makes the soul hurt so good, you can't help but yearn for more.

Newly signed to Die Laughing Records, music is the religion they worship, and their church is the road. Having formed in 2012, they have blasted their way from the garage and into the spotlight, shredding the stage with some of punk rock's finest bands, such as: Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, The Bouncing Souls, just to name a few. Even though they have been touring all over the country, they have street cred to back them since their loyalty to their local roots runs deep.

Upcoming Shows:

MAR 21 Punk Rock Karaoke at The Whiskey Barrel- Hesperia, CA

MAR 26 The Viper Room- West Hollywood, CA (w/ Jerk!)

MAR 27 Characters- Pomona, CA (w/ Jerk!)

MAR 28 Whiskey Richards- Santa Barbara, CA (w/ Jerk!)

MAR 31 Pub Rock Live- Scottsdale, AZ (w/ PEARS, Single Mothers)

APR 3 Yucca Tap Room- Tempe, AZ

APR 11 Punks 4 Change - Til Two Club- San Diego, CA

APR 17 Time Out Lounge- Tempe, AZ (w/ Naked Aggression)

MAY 15 Pouzza Fest - Montreal, Quebec

AUG 7 Brakrock 2020- Duffel, Belgium





