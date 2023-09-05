The Velvet Hands Announce November UK Headline Tour

London-via-Cornwall indie-rock quartet - THE VELVET HANDS - are back with a new single, “Meet Me In The City”, and have shared details of a UK headline tour for November 2023.

Kicking off at London’s Colours on 1 November, the nine-date tour will see the band take their frenetic live show across the length of the country throughout the month. Purchase tickets now via the band’s official website www.thevelvethands.co.uk to get your hands on a special tour bundle which includes their first ever tour T-shirt - strictly limited edition.

The tour will also coincide with the release of a special extended vinyl release of their latest album ‘Sucker Punch’. Due 3 November via Krautpop Records, the vinyl includes two bonus tracks “Fallout” and “This Feeling”, the latter of which recently surpassed 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Each pre-order will receive a signed copy of the album, and in addition will be entered into a draw to win a one-off ‘Sucker Punch’ jacket worn by Toby Mitchell at the album launch show.

Ahead of the extended release the band have also shared new single “Meet Me In The City”, a heady indie-rock anthem that’s “meant to be played in the sunshine with your mates”.

Pinning together bouncing choruses and breezy riffs reminiscent of The Vaccines or The Cribs, the new track feels plucked straight from a sticky indie-disco of the ‘00s and born to be heard live and loud. The band explain:

“”Meet Me In The City” is one of the oldest tracks on ‘Sucker Punch’, it was the first song we wrote after our debut album. It’s a carefree and fun track, written in Falmouth back when the biggest drama was who was sleeping with who and when the next party was.”

Arriving with an official video that sees The Velvet Hands performing on top of a US School bus at The Great Estate festival in Cornwall, check it out now here.

As they gear up to hit the road again this winter, the band have spent the past few months working on material for their third album which is planned for release in 2024. Stay tuned for more news from The Velvet Hands soon...

The Velvet Hands are Toby Mitchell, Dan Able, Louis Mitchell and John Logan. After forming amidst Cornwall’s blistering garage-rock scene, the four-piece relocated to London and have been making a name for themselves on the capital’s underground guitar circuit ever since.

Praised as being “full of bolshy spirit” by NME, the band’s self-recorded debut album was Huw Stephens’ Album Of The Week on Radio 1. Garnering comparisons to the likes of The Clash, The Cribs and The Libertines, The Velvet Hands have also caused a stir with a range of tastemakers including Fred Perry Subculture, Gigslutz, God Is In The TV and The Rodeo Magazine.

Gaining airplay on Radio X, BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing amongst others, the band have also supported the likes of Fontaines D.C., VANT, Wallows, Frank Turner, Paul Weller and Liam Gallagher.

Hand-picked by Michael Eavis to support at the 2022 instalment of the infamous Pilton Party, the band completed their biggest headline tour to-date earlier this year and completed a support run with Trampoline. The Velvet Hands are also fresh off the back of a busy festival season that included a headline slot on the This Feeling stage at Truck Festival, a main stage slot at Perranporth’s Tunes In The Dunes and a performance at Cornwall’s The Great Estate that pulled in the largest crowd of the day until main act Primal Scream.

The band released their second album ‘Sucker Punch’ earlier this year to widespread praise. Delivering coming-of-age tales with slacker-rock sensibilities, the album combined the punchy guitar licks of The Strokes or Parquet Courts with rousing punk choruses reminiscent of The Clash or The Vaccines. The ten-track LP was recorded by John Logan at The Cube Studios in Cornwall, produced and mixed by John Logan and JamX Jules at Par Studios and mastered by the legendary John Cornfield (The Stone Roses, Supergrass, Muse).

An extended vinyl version of ‘Sucker Punch’ will be available on 3 November via Krautpop Records. Catch the band at these UK dates below:

THE VELVET HANDS UK TOUR 2023

NOVEMBER

01 LONDON Colours

02 CARDIFF Moon Club

03 BRISTOL Golden Lion

04 LIVERPOOL Jacaranda

16 MANCHESTER 33 Oldham St

17 LEEDS Oporto

18 BIRMINGHAM Dead Wax

23 FALMOUTH The Cornish Bank

25 PLYMOUTH Underground

Tickets available here:

https://www.thevelvethands.co.uk

Photo credit: Emma MacDonald