The Trews Announce U.S. Tour Dates
The tour will kick off on January 24.
The achievements of rock 'n' roll heavyweights The Trews are many and mighty, highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective.
Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The Trews - singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley, and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt - have shared stages with everyone from the Rolling Stones to Weezer, Bruce Springsteen to Rich Robinson, the latter collaboration culminating in three blazing tracks on the band's latest, Wanderer, cut in Nashville with the onetime Black Crowes guitarist.
Amid the global pandemic, which halted both the Nashville sessions and tour plans for 2018's epic Civilianaires album, The Trews completed Wanderer at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz, emerging with their fiercest and most accomplished set of songs to date, and a heck of backstory to boot.
I WANNA PLAY TOUR DATES
Jan 24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Jan 25 - New York, NY - City Winery, The Loft
Jan 27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Jan 28 - Clayton, NY - Opera House
Jan 29 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
Jan 31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cambridge Room - Cleveland
Feb 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Feb 3 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
Feb 5 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen