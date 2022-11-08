Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Trews Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The Trews Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The tour will kick off on January 24.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The achievements of rock 'n' roll heavyweights The Trews are many and mighty, highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective.

Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The Trews - singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley, and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt - have shared stages with everyone from the Rolling Stones to Weezer, Bruce Springsteen to Rich Robinson, the latter collaboration culminating in three blazing tracks on the band's latest, Wanderer, cut in Nashville with the onetime Black Crowes guitarist.

Amid the global pandemic, which halted both the Nashville sessions and tour plans for 2018's epic Civilianaires album, The Trews completed Wanderer at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz, emerging with their fiercest and most accomplished set of songs to date, and a heck of backstory to boot.

I WANNA PLAY TOUR DATES

Jan 24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Jan 25 - New York, NY - City Winery, The Loft
Jan 27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Jan 28 - Clayton, NY - Opera House
Jan 29 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
Jan 31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cambridge Room - Cleveland
Feb 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Feb 3 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
Feb 5 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen



Vallis Alps Return With New Single Set It Off, Set It Right Photo
Vallis Alps Return With New Single 'Set It Off, Set It Right'
Reflective of the leaps taken in life-altering decisions, and the myriad of emotions that come with following them through, 'Set It Off, Set It Right' is the sonic manifestation of momentum; a mantra to trust the process. Hand-claps stir alongside sparkling synths, springboarded by booming percussion to boost Parissa's vocals.
Joanie Leeds & Fyütch Present Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album Photo
Joanie Leeds & Fyütch Present 'Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album'
Grammy winner Joanie Leeds and Grammy nominated Fyütch have teamed up for Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album. The unique holiday collection is a genre bending all-ages album featuring merry and bright remakes of four classic Christmas tunes written by Jewish songwriters and which also features two new original tracks co-written by the duo.
Kate Davis Shares New Track Consequences Photo
Kate Davis Shares New Track 'Consequences'
Compared to Liz Phair, Madison Cunningham and Courtney Barnett, Kate Davis has signed to ANTI- Records and is releasing the new track “Consequences” to accompany the announcement. A ruminative, diaristic song, Davis considers the results of a lifetime of choices on “Consequences” and lets them wash over her.
High Command Share Fortified by Bloodshed Photo
High Command Share 'Fortified by Bloodshed'
High Command share the final single from their forthcoming full length album Eclipse of the Dual Moons, out this month on Southern Lord.  The single, 'Fortified by Bloodshed,' has arrived alongside a new interview with the band via Invisible Oranges. Additionally, Eclipse of the Dual Moons is available for pre-order now.

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!