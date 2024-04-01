The Strumbellas Share 'Hold Me (Diamond Remix)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum, internationally acclaimed band The Strumbellas have released a remix of the track “Hold Me” from their new album Part Time Believer. The new version, “Hold Me (Diamond Remix)” is a collaboration with Canadian Billboard top 10 artist Kayla Diamond, who shared, “When we cut the original demo for 'Hold Me,' it had this tribal, crowd feeling that was so special and different but also very pop. I'm honoured to be able to show the world my take on that version of the song that made us all fall in love with it!”

Listen to “Hold Me (Diamond Remix)”

Part Time Believer, the highly anticipated new album from The Strumbellas was released in February via Underneath a Mountain Records/The Orchard/Glassnote Records. As they continue to push the boundaries of their sound, Part Time Believer cements The Strumbellas reputation as musical innovators, showcasing a compelling blend of emotion, depth, and infectious energy.

In support of the album, The Strumbellas embarked on their North American Part Time Believer Tour from Vancouver, BC. Making stops in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and more, the Part Time Believer Tour promises an experience filled with memorable moments fans won't soon forget – tickets are on sale now. See below for upcoming dates.

2024 Part Time Believer Tour Dates

APRIL

4 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live~

5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair~ SOLD OUT

6 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg~

7 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis~ SOLD OUT

9 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West~

10 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East~

12 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn~

13 - Dallas, TX @ Tulips~

14 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe~

16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom~

18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up~

19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom~

20 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent~

21 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post~

23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile~

24 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom~

26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge^

27 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater^ SOLD OUT

28 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater^

30 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room^

MAY

1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line^

2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia^

4 - Detroit, MI @ El Club^

5 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom^

* w/ Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

+ w/ Dom Louis

~ w/ Certainly So

^ w/ Cece Coakley