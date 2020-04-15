The Sounds Announce 'Safe and Sound' Livestream

Swedish indie-rockers THE SOUNDS will perform a free "Safe and Sound" concert which will be broadcast LIVE from the premier local venue The KB in their hometown of Malmö, Sweden on Friday April 17, 2020 @ 12Noon PT / 3pm ET. They will be performing and debuting songs from their first new album in seven years entitled Things We Do For Love (out June 12, 2020), including their new singles "Things We Do For Love" and "Safe and Sound" (the latter single out on April 24th). The event will be a full production concert of fan favorites from their previous six albums that "you can dance and rock out to while safely social distancing at home."



Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sounds have been forced to postpone their entire North American tour planned for April/May (rescheduled dates TBA), as well as all of their other concerts and festivals around the world. The band had been searching for a way to reach their large global fan-base while the world is forced to be staying in, so when their hometown venue The KB reached out and invited the band to come and perform there for a full production concert, they immediately started the discussions.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the release of The Sounds new album Things We Do For Love (new release date: June 12, 2020). Resonating the excitement and dynamism that they've always brought to the table for each successive album, The Sounds have outdone themselves in rhythm and melody. Kicking off with the propulsive title track, "Things We Do For Love" showcases the innate chemistry among the five band members and features a seamlessness that carries throughout the album. The pulsating keys in "Safe and Sound" (which vocalist Maja Ivarsson describes as "having the courage to dive into something new as long as you got that special person right next to you") continue to propel the band forward, while the atmospheric and balladic "Changes" displays the band's diversity and ability to effortlessly craft impactful songs. Further down in the track list, the shifty and shimmying "Bonnie & Clyde" and the punky and bratty "Stay Free" are celebrations of everything the band can be. Fortuitously, not only did they have a great time working on this record, they delivered 11 songs that rank among the best in their six album oeuvre.

Formed in 1998 in Sweden, The Sounds exploded on the alt-rock scene with their wildly lauded 2003 debut Living in America and its breakthrough singles "Seven Days a Week", "Rock'n Roll", and the aptly named title track. Fronted by the striking Maja Ivarsson, The Sounds have continued to remain on the forefront of the music scene, releasing a handful of albums, each spawning single after single like "Tony the Beat", "Painted By Numbers", "Song With A Mission", "No One Sleeps When I'm Awake", "Beatbox", "Something to Die For", "Shake Shake Shake" and "Thrill".





